Cardinals Named a ‘Fit’ for Towering Defensive Lineman

With the Arizona Cardinals picking with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, there’s no telling what the team will do.

The team has been tight-lipped and could go with any route in the first round. Remember, the Cardinals have taken inside linebackers in back-to-back years.

Anything is on the table.

That being said, the loss of Chandler Jones on their defensive line could be detrimental to the team’s success in 2022. Jones totaled 10.5 sacks in 15 games and made the Pro Bowl with the Cardinals in 2021. There needs to be an urgency to solidify the defensive front.

An analyst went into deep detail on what the Cardinals need entering the NFL draft.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Writer Links Defensive Prospect to Cards

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton wrote an article on April 15 explaining what each team’s needs are for the upcoming draft on April 28.

Moton listed edge rusher and defensive lineman as two of the three team’s top positional needs, with the other being wide receiver.

He explained further on why the Cardinals need help in the defensive trenches.

The Arizona Cardinals have to beef up their front seven,” said Moton. “They lost edge-rusher Chandler Jones along with defensive end Jordan Phillips in free agency, and defensive tackle Corey Peters remains available on the open market. J.J. Watt isn’t reliable for a full season. He’s missed 18 games since 2019. Last season, the Cardinals struggled to stop the run, giving up 4.6 yards per rush attempt, which ranked 26th across the league. With that shortcoming, they must replace the interior defenders lost over the past few weeks.

According to Moton, an early-round draft prospect that could make an impact with the Cardinals is Houston Cougars defensive lineman Logan Hall.

Logan Hall tested like an elite athlete and he showed it on film too. pic.twitter.com/TOiVosfcLe — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 6, 2022

Hall exploded onto the scene in 2021 by recording six sacks and 13 tackles for a loss. He wasn’t always regarded as a top prospect, as he was a three-star edge recruit coming out of high school. He weighed 225 pounds and eventually soared up over 280 pounds for his senior campaign. The 6-foot-6, 283-pound bulldozer became an interior player and had six times the amount of sacks in 2021 as the previous three seasons.

The 21-year-old would be named first-team All-American Athletic Conference in his senior season. At the 2022 NFL scouting combine, Hall put together a great performance, including a 7.25-second three-cone and 4.88-second 40-yard dash.

There are wide-ranging views on Hall, as some have the defender drafted in the second round. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has the defensive lineman mocked to the New England Patriots with the 54th pick.

Football Outsiders’ Derrik Klassen gave a glowing review on Hall, who recommends any team draft the lineman in the first round.

“It is no easy task to find defensive linemen with Hall’s balance, power, and savvy, especially in a player still sort of fresh to the position,” said Klassen. “Teams looking for their own [Calais] Campbell or [Arik] Armstead should be ready to sprint to the podium in the event that Hall falls to them. Maybe Hall hears his name called at the end of the first round, perhaps at the top of the second, but whoever sends in the card for him is getting a titan upfront.”

Hall Could Be Available in Second Round

It’s tough seeing Hall selected by the Cardinals with the 23rd overall pick. Many have the lineman selected in the second round, due to the fact his college production only materialized in his senior season.

Hall can still be attainable in the second round. Kiper Jr. had Hall selected by the Patriots with the 54th pick, which is one spot before the Cardinals’ 55th pick. The Cardinals have shown to trade up for defenders in the past. Arizona traded up to snatch All-Pro safety Budda Baker and cornerback Marco Wilson in recent memory.

There is a question as to whether or not Hall can play on the edge in the NFL. The Cardinals are in an area in the first round where edge rushers such as George Karlafits and Arnold Ebiketie make more sense.

The Cardinals also still need help at wide receiver, even with the re-signing of A.J. Green.

It’s not out of the realm of possibilities that the Cardinals could trade back in the first round to land Hall.

But we think it’s much more realistic that the Cards could either draft or trade-up for Hall in the second round.