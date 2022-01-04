Cardinals ‘Wish’ They Traded for Former Stud Alabama LB, Says Analyst

We know what you’re thinking. The Arizona Cardinals can’t make any trades – the NFL trade deadline was on November 2.

That is right. The Cardinals made just one trade, dealing for tight-end Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles for a fifth-round pick and cornerback Tay Gowan. Maxx Williams had a season-ending knee injury, which prompted the Cardinals to make the move for the veteran tight end. Ertz has played well, catching 49 balls in 10 games.

The Cardinals are currently in the playoffs and a win against the Seahawks and a Rams loss in Week 17 guarantees a division title.

Nonetheless, one analyst examined this year’s playoff teams that have already clinched a playoff spot and dove into the possibilities of a “hypothetical” trade for each team, including the Cardinals.

Cardinals Get Young Defender

According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, one trade he wishes the Cardinals should’ve pulled off before the trade deadline was acquiring Cleveland Browns’ linebacker Mack Wilson.

Here’s what Knox had to say on the hypothetical trade:

“Wilson has been a productive run-defender in limited action, though, totaling 40 tackles despite playing just 21 percent of the defensive snaps. He has been credited with only one missed tackle. The Arizona Cardinals would like to bolster their run defense right about now. While Arizona has already clinched a playoff spot, it hasn’t been playing particularly well in recent weeks—and defending the run has been a problem. In losses to the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts in Weeks 14 and 15, the Cardinals surrendered 126 rushing yards in each game. For the season, they have allowed an average of 4.4 yards per carry, the 12th-highest average in the NFL. Adding Wilson to a linebacker rotation that includes Jordan Hicks, Isaiah Simmons and rookie Zaven Collins would help Arizona keep productive, fresh players on the field and help prevent the run defense from breaking down late in games.”

Wilson was stellar in his last year in college at Alabama, appearing in 14 games and notching 71 tackles, two interceptions and a sack. His play looked even more dominant in the team’s three postseason games, totaling 14 tackles. He even showed signs of his potential in the 2017 SEC Championship, accumulating 12 tackles in Alabama’s overtime win.

Unfortunately for Wilson, he slid in the 2018 NFL draft due to “character concerns” and was drafted in the fifth round by the Browns.

The 23-year-old shouldn’t be seen as a disappointment since he was drafted so low, but the Browns have gotten production elsewhere in their loaded linebacker corps.

Knox is right in that Wilson is a “productive run defender in limited action.” His 6’1 233 lbs of physicality are shown on the field while not being asked to cover the field.

Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer reported that the Browns took calls on Wilson before the 2021 season. He hasn’t been dealt yet, but Wilson’s hard-hitting abilities that stem all the way from 2016 could be intriguing for teams in the near future.

Oh my god what a hit!! Mack Wilson of Alabama just made the tackle of the day! Must watch!! #BamavsTAMU pic.twitter.com/asXTk24dkZ — Andrew Baker (@abakesports) October 22, 2016

Wilson also got his first-career interception from Kyler Murray in 2019.

Mack Wilson gets his first-career interception against Kyler Murray 😤 pic.twitter.com/QCPG0xttLw — Everything Cleveland (@everythingcle_) December 15, 2019

Wilson has been utilized 42.8 percent of special teams snaps in 2021.

Cardinals Run Defense Situation

While Knox mentioned that the rush defense has been a weakness for the Cardinals, they have been improving since the Week 12 bye in that department. The Cardinals have allowed 3.77 yards per carry and 99.6 yards per game since Week 13 – a turnaround from 4.74 and 113.8 yards per game in their first 11 weeks.

The Cardinals also allowed less than 50 yards to the Cowboys’ running attack of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

If the Cardinals were to add Wilson in the offseason, the linebacker room would be filled with talent. Rookie Zaven Collins has gotten off to a rough start, but Isaiah Simmons experienced close to the same growing pains in his 2020 rookie campaign.

Jordan Hicks and Simmons have been the lightning rods to the linebacker group. Simmons’ effort of punching the ball out of Prescott’s arm on a scramble is looking like one of the best defensive plays of the season.

The Cardinals could use Wilson for more help on the rush defense front in the future, but the need for help is not as apparent as it was earlier in the season.