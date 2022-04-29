Kyler Murray Reacts to Cardinals Blockbuster Trade for Marquise Brown

On NFL draft day, we have ourselves a trade with the Arizona Cardinals and it doesn’t involve an NFL prospect.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Cardinals have traded for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

The Cardinals officially broke the news shortly after as Brown and a third-round pick from the Ravens were dealt for the 23rd overall pick in the draft.

Kyler Murray, who was teammates with Brown in their days at Oklahoma, reacted to the news on Twitter:

“Let’s run it back! Hollywood to the desert… Y’all welcome my boy! @Primetime_jet”

Brown was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2019. His best season came in 2021, finishing with 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.

The Cards make this move after losing Christian Kirk in free agency to the Jaguars.

He will now join All-Pro Deandre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore in the receiver room.

Brown’s Contract is Team-Friendly

According to Spotrac, Brown will be due a one-year, $2.1M contract ($1.9M guaranteed) in 2022 and a $13.4M option for 2023. This works swimmingly for the Cardinals as the team came into the draft with just $4 million in cap space.

It also reunites Brown with quarterback Kyler Murray, who spent two years together at Oklahoma. During Brown’s two years, he posted 132 catches for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns. With all of the controversy concerning Murray’s future in Arizona, this trade can make the two sides work in harmony.

According to former Cardinals writer Kyle Odegard, Murray and Brown really wanted to play with each other again.

There has been no shortage of drama for the Cardinals in the 2022 offseason. Murray, who is eligible for a contract extension, has been the main subject of an offseason filled with rumors and reports. It was reported that the Cardinals have yet to offer Murray a new contract, and Murray’s agent has rescinded his opening proposal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

While Murray did not attend voluntary workouts, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on April 21 that he expected Murray to be at the team’s offseason programs eventually.

The dust started to settle as soon as when former Cardinals All-Pro Patrick Peterson on his “All Things Covered” podcast that Murray wouldn’t finish his career with the Cardinals, the Murray tweeted:

“I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home.”

Now, Brown is reunited with Murray and the two sides can still work towards a long-term extension.

AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman reported that “both sides are expected to eventually agree to a reworked deal at some point this summer.”