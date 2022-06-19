Cardinals Addition Named ‘Big’ Regret From Offseason: ‘He’s Inconsistent’

The Arizona Cardinals haven’t exactly been an active team during the offseason.

Despite the Cardinals’ lack of finding outside talent, one analyst called one Cardinals addition a big regret.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

B/R Names Cardinals Big Regret

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently wrote about one big regret for every NFL team during the 2022 offseason.

The Cardinals trading their No. 23 overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens for wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was Knox’s choice.

“In Arizona, (Marquise) Brown will be reunited with his Oklahoma quarterback, Kyler Murray, which may help his production some,” Knox said. “However, he is a nice complementary receiver, not a No. 1 wideout. In the short term, Brown will be cheaper than Kirk, as he has two years left on his rookie contract. However, Arizona will eventually have to pay Brown, and he’ll likely cost much more than Kirk given the rising cost of wide receivers.”

Knox continued, “The Cardinals gave up a lot for a receiver who has proven little. They should have kept Kirk instead.”

Baltimore traded the No. 23 pick to the Buffalo Bills for the 25th pick and a fourth-rounder. At last, the Ravens took Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 pick.

Brown was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2019. His best season came in 2021, finishing with 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. Brown will be replacing wide receiver Christian Kirk, who left in free agency to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With receiver DeAndre Hopkins being suspended for the first six games of 2022, the trade for the Oklahoma product makes even more sense — especially with Brown getting to reunite with his college quarterback, Kyler Murray.

During Brown’s two years with Murray, he posted 132 catches for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns. With all of the controversy concerning Murray’s future in Arizona, this trade can make the two sides work in harmony. Both Murray and Brown were participants in the team’s mandatory minicamp. While both appeared in just one of the team’s three weeks of voluntary OTAs, they worked out together in the Dallas area during the offseason.

Murray got Brown up-to-speed with the team’s signals on offense.

“A lot of the signals I already knew because we were working on them so it helped me out a lot,” Brown said, via Sports Illustrated’s Aaron Decker.