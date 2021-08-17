Cardinals Have Finally Found Their Kicker

Arizona Cardinals fans know all too well that kickers have come and gone lately. The Cardinals haven’t had a kicker stay with the team for more than three seasons since Neil Rackers from 2003-2009.

Zane Gonzalez was supposed to be the answer after a great 2019 season but had a roller-coaster of a 2020 that forced 40-year-old veteran Mike Nugent to fill in. Gonzalez struggled in pressure-packed moments, missing huge late field goals against the Dolphins, Patriots and Seahawks. After the 2020 season, the Cardinals released Gonzalez and wanted to make a significant change to the position.

The Cardinals saw in Week 3 kicker Matt Prater in a Detroit Lions uniform kick a game-winning 39-yard field goal as time expired in 2020.

Arizona must’ve been impressed with his performance and resume.

On March 17, Arizona agreed to terms with the two-time Pro Bowl kicker Prater on a two-year contract.

What do you know? It was only a preseason game, but kicking two 40+ yard field goals including a game-winning field goal against the Dallas Cowboys should get fans even more excited.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game, “Yeah, he’s been doing that for years. He works hard. We’re all thrilled to have him.”

There were many positives coming out of Arizona’s first preseason game, but Prater’s performance had to be one of them.

Very promising opening night for the Arizona Cardinals. -Zaven Collins looks like a player

-The Rondale Moore hype is real

-Marco Wilson absolutely belongs

-Eno Benjamin is making this team

-Matt Prater was a MONSTER pickup — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) August 14, 2021

Prater’s Success

A two-time Pro-Bowl selection in 2013 and 2016, Prater is regarded as one of the best long-distances kickers in history. In his career, Prater has made 59-of-79 field-goal attempts from 50+ yards, with a 74.7% success rate that’s the highest in NFL history. Prater is also one of the top clutch kickers in the history of football, with 22 game-winning field goal attempts in two minutes or less remaining in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Not only did Prater kick a game-winner against his current team in the Cardinals in 2020. He also kicked a game-winner, this time a 59-yarder as time expired to give the Lions a 30-27 victory vs. Washington in Week 10.

Coming into the league as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Central Florida, Prater played with the Falcons (2007), Broncos (2007-13) and Lions (2014-20).

At the end of the 2020 season, Prater’s 1,454 career points ranked fourth among active NFL players behind only kickers Stephen Gostkowski (1,875), Robbie Gould (1,731) and Mason Crosby (1,682).

Prater’s Warmup Methods

While Prater’s resume speaks for itself, he did struggle in 2020. He went 21-for-28 with the Lions and it could’ve been the reason why Detroit went another direction.

In fact, the Lions just signed former Cardinal Zane Gonzalez to compete with Randy Bullock for the kicking job.

Nonetheless, Prater is trying something new for training. He uses “skinny posts” to practice his kicking. It’s a method to hone his accuracy.

Matt Prater is kicking field goals into smaller goal posts. They fit in between the hash marks, which are 18-feet, 6-inches. And he was nailing them. Talk about accuracy. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 3, 2021

“After looking at those all week, when I get to the stadium Sunday, (the goalposts) look huge,” Prater said.

Kingsbury should be happy there’s a veteran he can trust now.

“Really it’s just making sure everybody understands it’s a team sport and it’s never going to come down to just that one play,” Kingsbury said. “There is always a handful of opportunities that could have won or lost the game.”