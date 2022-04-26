Cowboys Hall of Famer Urges Cardinals to Extend Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was born and raised in Texas. Unfortunately for Texans, that hasn’t stopped the young quarterback from being dominant against his home state.

Murray was born and raised in Allen, Texas and was a Texas high school football standout. In college, he played for Texas A&M before transferring to Oklahoma. He is also 9-0 at AT&T Stadium dating back to high school and college. Murray has led the Cardinals in defeating the Cowboys twice in the last two seasons.

Despite his 2-0 record against the Cowboys, a Hall of Famer from America’s Favorite Team gave a glowing endorsement to the young quarterback.

Murray Receives Praise

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Cowboys Hall of Famer Troy Aikman and Murray were present at the Mavericks’ Game 5 playoff win against the Utah Jazz.

Cowboys Hall of Famer and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Irvin tweeted a picture of himself with Murray and said:

“Got a chance to have a quick chat with this young star QB ⁦@K1 @dallasmavs BB game last night. As my best friend ⁦@DeionSanders use to say #paydaman !!!!!”

That’s impressive praise from the vocal and animated Irvin, who’s currently an analyst for NFL Network.

This is the first offseason where the young quarterback is eligible for an extension.

The scrubbing of posts on Instagram prompted discussion on Murray’s motives. Then, things turned up a notch when Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement on February 28 that detailed his client’s desire for a new deal “in-line” with the current QB market:”

It was reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on April 14 that the Cardinals had yet to offer Murray a new contract and that his agent pulled his opening contract proposal.

A week later, general manager Steve Keim said there was “zero chance” the team would trade Murray. In a response to Rapoport’s tweet, Murray tweeted a 100 emoji.

Murray also tweeted, “I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home,” in response to former Cardinals All-Pro Patrick Peterson, who said on his “All Things Covered” podcast that Murray wouldn’t finish his career with the Cardinals.

According to AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman, the Cardinals will pick Murray’s fifth-year option and both parties are expected to agree to a new contract in the summer.

It’s unlikely that Murray will get a new contract before the NFL draft, but there’s now hope an agreement can be reached eventually.

Cardinals Make Two Moves

The Cardinals announced the re-signing of cornerback Antonio Hamilton to a one-year deal on April 26.

Additionally, Arizona was awarded its waiver claim on former Texans linebacker Ron’Dell Carter.

Hamilton rejoins the Cardinals after posting a career-high 38 tackles and four passes defended in 17 games played. He now enters a room with cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Jeff Gladney, Jace Whittaker, Breon Borders and Nate Brooks.

Carter was on the Cardinals’ practice squad during the 2021 season until he signed with the Texans on December 21. He entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent where he signed with the Cowboys in 2020.

The 24-year-old linebacker has just four games in his career.