Cardinals Prospect Predicted to Be ‘Surprise Rookie Gem’

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim elected to trade the No. 23 overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens for wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Many will forget the Cardinals also received a third-round pick (No. 100) in the trade, which ended up being linebacker Myjai Sanders.

Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report predicted every NFL team’s surprise rookie gem for the 2022 season.

Wharton deemed Sanders as a surprise Cardinals rookie gem.

The 6’5″, 270-pound Thomas has a bigger frame that should earn him snaps along the defensive line, whereas Sanders fits the profile as a pure edge-rusher. He can earn his spot in a rotation with veterans Markus Golden and Devon Kennard. He totaled 13.5 sacks over his final three years at Cincinnati thanks to his speed. At 6’5″ and 255 pounds, Sanders is an ideal sub-package threat. If he can get six or more sacks, the Cardinals’ defensive ceiling will rise.

The Cardinals visited Sanders prior to the NFL draft on April 12. While Sanders’ numbers dropped in 2021, totaling 2.5 sacks, he posted 31 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2020 and was a First-Team All-AAC Selection.

Sanders was invited to the Senior Bowl in 2022 and was a standout in the eyes of the event’s director Jim Nagy, who said he, “could look like Day 2 steal in 2-3 years.” According to Nagy, Sanders had the fifth-fastest max acceleration among all players at the Senior Bowl.

At the NFL combine, Sanders ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds, which put him among the top performers in his position. But The Draft Network’s analysts gave Sanders a consensus grade of 74.30 out of 100, which put him at a fourth-round value. In terms of measurements, negatives that still exist are his hand size and arm length.

The Cincinnati Bearcats product was still an intriguing prospect that CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso ranked third in the 2022 edge-rushing class.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Sanders Put to the Test With Other Third-Round Defender

With the free-agent departure of Pro Bowl pass-rusher Chandler Jones, the Cardinals will see what Sanders can bring to the table.

The Cardinals will also keep an eye on linebacker Cameron Thomas, their other third-round selection (No. 87).

Thomas posted 11.5 sacks in 2021 and won the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and was selected AP All-American. The 267-pound Thomas ranked fourth in the FBS in tackles for loss at 20.5. He played at multiple positions in college but played inside during his sophomore year in 2020.

By the time Thomas entered his 2021 campaign, he jumped to the outside role.

“This past season, my junior season, I was able to transition back out there and I just felt most natural,” Thomas said. “I think that’s really what made me kind of pop off this year, and just all the preparations all added up.”

Thomas told reporters that he even models his game after current teammate J.J. Watt, who’s also played in different spots along the defensive line.

“J.J. is another guy who was able to learn a lot of inside, outside and just dominate so I’m hoping to do the same,” Thomas said.

The Cardinals are heading into their second week of voluntary OTA’s. By the time training camp rolls around, Watt will get to teach even more knowledge to the two young pass-rushers in Sanders and Thomas.