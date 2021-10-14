Browns’ All-Pro Pokes Fun at Cardinals’ Kyler Murray in Halloween Graveyard

It’s right around Halloween season and the Arizona Cardinals have yet to lose a game in 2021. Don’t tell that to the NFL sacks leader.

Cleveland Browns’ pass rusher Myles Garrett leads the league in sacks with seven. First reported by TMZ, Garrett decorated his front lawn with the tombstones of NFL Quarterbacks on the Browns schedule.

Myles Garrett really decorated his front yard with QB gravestones for Halloween ☠️ pic.twitter.com/HBCj4Sd4ru — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 14, 2021

While in a losing effort, Garrett sacked Justin Herbert once in Week 5. Don’t forget Garrett sacked Justin Fields 4.5 times in his rookie debut.

Garrett also inserted Ben Roethlisberger, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones and a familiar face to Cardinals fans, Kyler Murray.

The two teams play each other in Week 6 at Cleveland. But not only did Garrett include Murray on the long list of QB’s, but he also made his tombstone substantially smaller than the others.

Myles Garrett really put in the effort of making Kyler Murray’s gravestone smaller 😭😭😭 (via @Pickswise) pic.twitter.com/uH3neqitBu — Ryan Sanudo (@sanudo_ry) October 14, 2021

Everyone of course knows Murray is 5’10. Everyone also knows quarterbacks are usually taller.

But some argue Murray is smaller than his reported height. In 2019, NFL independent reporter Dov Kleiman speculated about Murray’s height compared to fellow rookie Hollywood Brown.

For what it's worth, #Ravens WR Marquise Brown [number 15] is listed as 5-9. #Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is listed at 5-10. pic.twitter.com/svKpBDivtt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 18, 2019

Murray quickly responded to Kleiman, showing another photo of the two.

Here you go dude. Lol stop reaching. pic.twitter.com/eSg4aewjey — Kyler Murray (@K1) May 22, 2019

As for the upcoming game, the Browns have talked about Murray’s abilities.

Browns Compliment Murray

Safety John Johnson had plenty to say about Murray’s abilities. But when it comes to Murray, Johnson knows a thing or two about trying to stop him.

“So quick, so fast,” said Johnson. “I was talking to Case Keenum and he was like, free rushers is what he wants. He just dances around people. You’ve got to temple your rush and try to keep him in the pocket. He’s a shorter-statured guy so make it harder for him to see especially with our defensive linemen being so big. I think that’s the emphasis. Try to keep him in the pocket and not let him get outside.”

Johnson is absolutely right. When pressured, Murray has the highest passer rating through Week 5 according to Pro Football Focus.

Best clean-pocket grade: Ryan Tannehill

Best under pressure grade: Kyler Murray Worst clean pocket grade: Trey Lance

Worst under pressure grade: Ben Roethlisberger pic.twitter.com/jBUdqS1KFC — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 12, 2021

He’s also right in trying to keep him in the pocket. While the 49ers lost, they kept the Cardinals to 17 points and made Murray have his worst PFF grade of the season of 57.8. Two of the sacks the 49ers accumulated on Murray was when Murray couldn’t get out of the pocket. A defensive line of Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead can do that.

Browns’ defensive coordinator Joe Woods was asked about spying a QB in the NFL.

“No, you can,” said Woods. “I think you have to be careful in terms of what quarterback you’re spying and what they’re trying to do. But you can still spy.”