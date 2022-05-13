Cardinals Urged to Sign All-Pro Free Agent Defensive lineman

The Arizona Cardinals began minicamp on May 13 and still could use another body on the defensive line.

After losing All-Pro pass rusher Chandler Jones in free agency, the Cardinals drafted two edge rushers in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft — San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas and Cincinatti’s Myjai Sanders.

While it’s possible either rookie can develop into capable pass rushers, it’ll be hard to fill the void of Jones, who reached the Pro Bowl for the third time as a Cardinal in 2021 and recorded 10.5 sacks in 15 games.

The Cardinals could use another veteran presence on their defensive line to play next to Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt.

Cards Wire’s Alex Sutton believes that Ndamukong Suh is a player for the Cardinals to keep a sharp eye on.

“Last season, Suh played in all 17 games for the Bucs and accumulated 6 sacks and 13 QB hits,” said Sutton. “He also had seven tackles for loss. It’s quite evident he can still play and perhaps the best attribute is his consistent availability, something the Cardinals have struggled with along the defensive line.”

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Latest on Suh’s Market

Suh is a familiar face with Cardinals fans as the five-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. Since 2019, Suh has been with the Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020.

After drafting Logan Hall with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, a return to the Buccaneers is less likely for Suh.

“The Bucs were lukewarm to defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh even before they used their top draft pick on a player at his position in Logan Hall,” Greg Auman of The Athletic wrote on May 5. “To sign him now would be to actively chip into Hall’s role before they’ve even seen what he can do. Bucs GM Jason Licht said he wasn’t shutting the door on signing Suh, but then said, ‘there are a lot of injuries that happen throughout the year,’ suggesting he might only be an option in case of a serious injury.

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft hasn’t missed a single game since the 2011 season and remains an integral defensive piece.

However, at age 35, Suh will likely accept one-year deals. Suh took a one-year deal with the Bucs worth $6 million in 2021.

How Suh Could Fit Cardinals System

While Suh played in 63% of snaps in 2021, there’s reason to wonder if he could reunite with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. In 2016, Suh played under Joseph while in Miami.

The Cardinals have two rookies on the defensive line in Thomas and Sanders. When healthy, J.J. Watt showed to provide phenomenal presence and the Cardinals also have Dennis Gardeck, who accumulated seven sacks in 2020.

The 2010 No. 2 overall pick is still available on May 13 and there’s reason to believe the Cardinals could have interest, considering their lack of depth.