Cardinals Reporter Shares Insight on ‘Available’ Former First-Round WR

It’s unusual for Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim to remain quiet on the trade market front.

The last two offseasons have seen the Cardinals trade for star-wideout DeAndre Hopkins and Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson. In such a chaotic 2022 offseason, the Cardinals have yet to cross the trade boundaries.

With positions that have yet to be filled, there’s still time for Keim to complete a trade before the draft for the third year in a row.

Cards Reporter Talks ‘Available’ WR Speculation

Cardinals reporter Darren Urban answered questions from fans in his April 5 edition mailbag. Sandro Neagra asked Urban,” Thoughts on N’Keal Harry?’ He’s available.”

“Back in 2019, even if he had still been on the board when the Cardinals had their second-round pick, it wouldn’t have been him (Harry),” said Urban. “Now, does it make sense to me, if they see something in him, to flip one of the seventh-rounders for him? Maybe. You have to believe the change would really work. But how much is it change of scenery and how much is that he just isn’t going to work for him on this level? It’s the same issue facing Andy Isabella at this point.”

Harry was drafted with the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2019 draft by the New England Patriots. The 24-year-old wide receiver has struggled mightily since, recording 57 catches for 598 yards in 33 career games. Receivers such as Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf was drafted in the second round and have all reached the Pro Bowl.

Urban mentioned the Cardinals wouldn’t have picked Harry with their second-round pick if he was still on the board. The Cardinals picked cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. with the 33rd overall pick and Andy Isabella with the 62nd pick, which was two picks before Metcalf.

While Isabella is merely a slot receiver and Harry is an outside receiver, both are eerily similar. The two receivers have underwhelmed, as Isabella recorded just one catch in 2021 and Harry caught 12 receptions in 2021. Harry also requested a trade in July of 2021 and Isabella was granted permission to seek a trade in March of 2022.

The Cardinals could see a fit in Harry, who’s a native of Chandler, Arizona, and was a star receiver for Arizona State University. In his three years at ASU, Harry accumulated 213 receptions and 2,889 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. Arizona also has running back Eno Benjamin, who played with Harry at ASU.

With the Patriots acquiring DeVante Parker on April 2, “it is likely the end of the road for him (Harry) in N.E. (New England),” says ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Patriots don’t hold much leverage when it comes to an asking price for Harry and could very well release the former first-round pick.

Should the Cardinals consider acquiring Harry?

Cards Should Take Closer Look

With the Cardinals’ wide receiver depth chart looking thin after DeAndre Hopkins, it would be smart to do due diligence on Harry. The Cardinals just re-signed Antoine Wesley’s tender on April 7, but still have just Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Isabella and Andre Baccellia.

Still, other than Harry’s below-average play, he has been hampered with injuries, missing 16 games in three seasons. His best production came in 2020 when he caught 33 passes for 309 yards.

The good part about Harry is he’s still on his rookie contract, and his salary cap hit will be just under $1.9 million with only $674,000 being fully guaranteed.

The Patriots would likely fetch a late-round pick for Harry. Heavy on Patriots writer Sam Minton pointed out that,” the Cardinals have five total picks between the sixth and seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft.”

The Cardinals need an outside receiver who could fit the role that A.J. Green took in 2021. Green is still available as a free agent and had his ups and downs with the club, catching 54 receptions for 848 yards last season. There’s a chance the Cardinals bring back Green in 2022.

Harry could be a fit as a cheap option, as the Cardinals have just $5.0 million in cap space per Over The Cap. It’s still a risky proposition to rely on someone with four fewer catches in three seasons than Green’s production in one year.

While Harry could use a fresh start, there’s not enough evidence to suggest the Cardinals are currently interested in acquiring him.