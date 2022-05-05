Cardinals Rumors: Pro Bowl WR at Suns Playoff Game Fuels Speculation

After losing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a six-game PED suspension, the Arizona Cardinals are all of a sudden in the midst of speculation concerning a veteran free agent.

Free-agent Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appeared at the Phoenix Suns playoff game between the Dallas Mavericks on May 4.

All of a sudden, fans on social media connected Beckham Jr. to the Cardinals as the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl champion sported a Suns’ Devin Booker jersey.

OBJ to the Cards 👀 https://t.co/gCU28jaZc3 — Tobi Altizer (@Tobi_Altizer) May 5, 2022

Beckham Jr. was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Rams during the 2021 season and tore his ACL in Super Bowl 56. There’s a likelihood that Beckham won’t be fully healthy until at least November of the 2022 season. The Cardinals already have newly-acquired receiver Marquise Brown and would have Hopkins back by then.

It’s also important to note Beckham has a history with Arizona as he’s trained there in the past. Beckham and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who were both teammates, rehabbed their torn ACLs in Arizona last year.

The Cardinals saw a full glimpse of Beckham Jr.’s abilities in 2021. Beckham had 15 receptions in three games against the Cardinals including two touchdowns as a Ram. With the loss of Hopkins for six games, it’s possible the Cardinals could consider adding another veteran wide receiver.

But according to OverTheCap, the Cardinals have $3 million in cap space. That’s also not including money on the books for the rookie draft class.

Beckham Jr. still remains unsigned and it’s awfully tough to see the wide receiver repping the Cardinals’ red and white in 2022.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Where Could Beckham Jr. End Up?

It’s possible Beckham Jr. takes a one-year deal with the Rams. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Rams have been rumored to have a “mutual interest” in Beckham.

“They know more about his knee than everyone else,” Rapoport said. “Their team doctor did the surgery.”

If the Rams were to re-sign Beckham Jr., the Cardinals would have one more weapon to worry about. The Rams have All-Pro Cooper Kupp and signed Allen Robinson to a three-year contract after trading Robert Woods to the Titans.

There’s a chance a more receiver-needy team could sign Beckham and want the 30-year-old for a playoff run. Pro Football Focus’s Ben Linsey thinks the Green Bay Packers could be the ones to do it.

The Packers have brought in several wide receivers this offseason in an attempt to fill the Davante Adams-sized hole in their offense — namely Christian Watson (NFL Draft) and Sammy Watkins (free agency) — but they still need someone Aaron Rodgers can rely on to win one-on-ones when Green Bay’s offense needs a play.

In 12 games, Beckham Jr. had 48 catches, 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games with the Rams including the postseason.

OverTheCap projects the Packers to have $12 million in cap space and lost key weapons Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the 2022 offseason.

OBJ’s market value is a two-year deal that pays $13.2 million per season, per Spotrac. It’s a hefty price, but one the Packers could make.