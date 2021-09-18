Cardinals GM Steve Keim Gives Optimistic Update on Chandler Jones’ Future

Fans hoping to see edge rusher Chandler Jones in an Arizona Cardinals uniform for years to come got some encouraging news Friday, September 17.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim fielded questions about Jones and his expiring contract in an interview with Arizona Sports’ “Burns and Gambo.” While declining to share any specifics about the contract negotiations, saying such conversations are confidential, Keim’s comments certainly give Cardinals fans reason to be optimistic that a deal will get done to keep the sack specialist in the desert.

“We’re not in the business of moving on and getting rid of good football players,” said Keim, Arizona’s GM since January 2013. “We certainly want to keep good players under contract.”

Jones was all kinds of good in the Cardinals’ 38-13 season-opening road win over the Tennessee Titans. After missing the final 11 games last season with a biceps injury, Jones had a huge 2021 debut against the Titans, sacking quarterback Ryan Tannehill five times and stripping him of the ball twice.

The five sacks tied a franchise record and set a career-high for Jones, who’s now in his 11th NFL season. The performance also earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

After the game, Jones met up on the field with Keim and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, September 15, he shared how he playfully patted Keim’s pockets following the big win.

“He knows what that means,” he said with a laugh.

Jones Confirms He Asked for a Trade

Jones, 31, is in the final year of the five-year contract he signed with the Cardinals in March 2017. Arizona acquired the three-time Pro Bowl selection in March 2016 in a trade that sent offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper and a 2016 second-round draft pick to the New England Patriots.

Prior to his injury-plagued 2020 season, Jones was dominant in his first four years in Arizona, averaging 15 sacks per season during that stretch. His 19 sacks in 2019 were second most in the NFL behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (19.5).

Unhappy with his contract, Jones skipped the team’s minicamp and OTA workouts in May and June. By July, word had gotten out that he had asked the Cardinals to trade him during the offseason.

Jones publicly addressed the trade rumors for the first time Wednesday, September 15, and confirmed that he made the request.

“Yeah, I did ask for a trade,” he said, though he declined to speak further about the request.

Instead, Jones said he prefers to make his case for a new contract on the football field.

“As for as for me, I’m going to play,” he said. “I’m going to play my best football, and we’ll see what happens then.”

‘He Came Back with a Vengeance’

Despite not having a deal in place beyond this season, Jones reported to training camp on time, in great shape and ready to prove he’s fully recovered from the biceps injury.

“In this situation here, it’s advantageous for me to show up for sure,” he said. “When it comes to this season, I think doing your job is essential — putting the team first, ignoring the noise … and managing expectations.”

Keim said he was impressed that Jones not only reported to camp on time, but he was in “probably the best shape of his career.”

“(He) came back with a vengeance,” he said. “I’m really excited about where he’s at, and I’m looking forward to a huge year from him.”

And Jones is looking forward to a huge payday.