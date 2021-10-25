Packers’ Davante Adams Status in Jeopardy Against Cardinals: Report

The Arizona Cardinals host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football on October 28, which is one of the most highly coveted matchups of the season.

Unfortunately for the Packers, there’s a COVID-19 situation brewing.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Earlier on October 25, sources told Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport that Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry tested positive for COVID-19 and will surely miss Thursday’s matchup.

Barry will still be part of the planning virtually.

#Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He will surely miss Thursday’s game against the #AZCardinals, though he will be part of the planning virtually. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 25, 2021

Later in the day, Packers announced star receiver Davante Admas was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

#Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/COVID-19 list https://t.co/WqEA0eR0fs — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 25, 2021

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, “the Packers now have entered enhanced mitigation COVID protocols that call for daily testing and masks to be worn at the facility.”

With a short work week and a game Thursday night vs. unbeaten Arizona, the Packers now have entered enhanced mitigation COVID protocols that call for daily testing and masks to be worn at the facility. https://t.co/5p4KoSRjna — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

This is a huge development since Adams is quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ top-flight receiving option. The four-time Pro-Bowler is third in the NFL with 744 receiving yards on 52 catches in seven games so far.

If a player and coach test negative for COVID after two consecutive days, they would be able to return. However, the chances of that happening in a short week are slim to none.

The Packers have weathered the storm of injuries to cornerback Jaire Alexander, linebacker Preston Smith and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, as they’ve won the last five games.

But facing a high-powered offensive attack and top-flight defense and not only being banged up, but losing a defensive coordinator as well as a star receiver is unfamiliar territory.

Stay tuned for more…