Ravens WR Reacts Strongly on Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown Trade

After losing DeAndre Hopkins to a six-game PED suspension, the Arizona Cardinals will likely lean on Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in the passing game during that span.

As for the Baltimore Ravens, who traded Brown in a draft-night trade to Arizona, Rashod Bateman is now the No. 1 wide receiver on the team’s depth chart.

Bateman had an instant reaction to the Brown trade.

“All respect due to him, and I’m going to miss him because he’s my brother, but it was like, it’s my time,” said Bateman on a May 23 appearance on “Studio 44,” a Ravens-produced podcast hosted by cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

“I feel like Baltimore drafted me for a reason,” Bateman continued. “They drafted me to be in this position. For me, all I’ve been waiting on is the opportunity. I know what I’m capable of, I feel like the Ravens organization knows what I’m capable of. I’m just excited to go out and finally show it to the fans and especially to my teammates, for sure.”

The 22-year-old was drafted 27th overall by the Ravens in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. During the 2021 preseason, Bateman suffered a groin injury and needed surgery. Combine making his debut in Week 6 and quarterback Lamar Jackson’s late-season injury, Bateman certainly had rookie obstacles.

Bateman totaled 46 receptions and 515 receiving yards. Of Bateman’s 12 games played, he only had four games with more than 50 receiving yards.

With Brown now in Arizona, Bateman will man the wide receiver boat with Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace possibly stepping into bigger roles.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Brown Among OTA Absences

Kyler Murray received the bulk of the missing voluntary workout headlines on May 23. Other than Murray, Brown and running back James Conner weren’t present at the beginning of voluntary organized team activities. Offensive linemen D.J. Humphries and Rodney Hudson weren’t present as well as cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and linebacker Markus Golden.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury would love to see all of his players at the Cardinals facility but understands the rules.

“Everybody, we knew going into the offseason to start the offseason program who’s going to be here, what their schedule is like and when we expect them back,” Kingsbury said, via AZ Republic’s Jose M. Romero. “I think as a coach, you want to have these guys here all the time. But it’s not how the rules are set up. Different guys handle it in different ways.”

Murray is seeking a contract extension. With Murray’s contract situation currently quiet, Kingsbury said on May 23 that he anticipates Murray will be there for mandatory minicamp in mid-June.