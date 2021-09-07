One Cardinals Positional Group That Gets Overlooked

Prior to the 2020 season, the Arizona Cardinals for years were viewed for regularly putting out disappointing offensive lines.

2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen will tell you despite his horrific play, the offensive line contributed to his downfall. At the end of the 2018 season, the Arizona Cardinals had the lowest-graded offensive line in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus rankings.

Even in 2019, the Cardinals led the league in sacks during Kyler Murray’s rookie season with 49. But 2020 sparked a new trend that saw Murray sacked just 27 times, which was 14th in the league.

Why did the Cardinals’ offensive line perform so well in 2020? Health for starters and Murray’s bouncy, quick nature. But most importantly, the stability of left tackle D.J. Humphries, left guard Justin Pugh and Kelvin Beachum at right tackle. Humphries and Beachum had efficient 2020 seasons with Pro Football Focus rankings north of 75.

Humphries talked about their new approach to the Arizona Republic: “I think at this point we’ve kind of created that mentality like, we’re going out here and putting our best foot forward in everything, every drill, every rep to make sure we’re prepared so when we go out there in that game, we’re the reason it’s going versus the reason why it’s not.”

The offensive line has already started to trend up, but the addition of one player can make this group into one of the best in the league.

Rodney Hudson

The Cardinals center position in 2020 had many hiccups along the way.

Mason Cole and Lamont Gaillard were going to compete for the starting role in 2021. Both struggled mightily in 2020 as Cole was flagged three times in one game. The Cardinals organization and fans wanted then-free-agent Corey Linsley, but he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. But the Cards were always monitoring center Rodney Hudson’s situation. Steve Keim couldn’t get to the phone any quicker when he heard that the Las Vegas Raiders were interested in trading Hudson. A trade was agreed upon and a few weeks later, Cards also agreed to a contract extension with the two-time Pro Bowler.

Hudson is considered to be one of the best centers in the NFL. He’s allowed only three sacks in the past six seasons. Pro Football Focus seems to love Hudson every single year.

Highest single-season pass-blocking grades for centers since 2010 1. Rodney Hudson, 2019

2. Rodney Hudson, 2017

3. Rodney Hudson, 2018

4. Rodney Hudson, 2015

5. Rodney Hudson, 2016 pic.twitter.com/IZ9l06NIA7 — PFF (@PFF) May 14, 2020

Another key aspect in Hudson’s game is that he was only penalized once in 2020. No NFL team had more pre-snap penalties than the Cardinals last season. Penalties can be a killer in the NFL and can affect Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury’s rhythm.

“We struggled in that area last year and he’s a leader in that room,” Kingsbury said. “For a guy that sets the example with the way he plays, the way he studies the game and the way he doesn’t get penalties, it’s a big deal.”

With Rodney Hudson upfront, this Cardinals team can take a leap that catapults them to more wins in 2021.

Who Wins Right Guard Spot?

There is one position in the offensive line that remains a somewhat mystery. It’s been a three-way race for the right guard position throughout training camp and into the last week before the regular season. 2020 third-round pick Josh Jones has taken first-team reps with new addition Brian Winters and Justin Murray out due to injury. You could see Jones take the reigns.

But, Murray started seven games in 2020 and was great in the pass-blocking department. He’s a returning starter but lacked helping in the run game. It wouldn’t be shocking if Kingsbury divides the share for the three at the beginning of the season.

Winter is also someone to consider, but he struggled in the penalty department in 2020 with the Buffalo Bills. But Kingsbury says injuries played a factor.

“Last year, he played with this injury that he had the entire season, so I think he’ll come back stronger, healthier and feeling better, so I’m hopeful that he’ll be even better than he was,” Kingsbury in early August.”

Jones should be someone to look for. He looked very well in the preseason and was a highly sought out prospect during the draft process.

With all that being said, this shouldn’t be seen as a detriment to the team. Depth is shown at the right guard and whoever has the hot hand, will be given the most significant time.