Cardinals Veteran Gushes Over ‘Chris Paul-Type’ Offseason Addition

If you’re an Arizona Cardinals fan, you most likely follow the Phoenix Suns.

The resiliency, intensity, and total transformation that the Suns accomplished this season was remarkable. The Suns ended up losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, but the path can’t be overlooked.

the best plays from the @Suns postseason run to the #NBAFinals

Veteran leader and future Hall-Of-Famer Chris Paul had a lot to do with their success.

Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh thinks there are Chris Paul qualities in two-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson, a new acquisition by the Cardinals that gives the veteran presence an organization needs.

“It’s almost like a Chris Paul type of addition where you bring in a guy with that veteran leadership who knows how to do things right off the field and it trickles on to the field,” said Pugh.

“Rodney’s been huge, I knew Rodney from NFLPA meetings,” Pugh continued. “I’ve sat and talked with him before. And then going through the offseason, hanging out and just getting to know what type of man he is, he’s awesome.”

Arizona Needed Hudson

The Cardinals center position in 2020 had its ups and downs.

Mason Cole and Lamont Gaillard were going to compete for the starting role in 2021. Both the Cardinals organization and fans wanted then-free-agent Corey Linsley, but he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. But the Cards were always monitoring Hudson’s situation.

Cardinals were in hot pursuit for C Corey Linsley. He went to LA. Keim and co. were monitoring the Rodney Hudson situation even before his status w the Raiders was made public. Cardinals have long stated that protecting Kyler Murray is top priority. They've proven that w Hudson.

When Hudson was available, the Cardinals couldn’t resist.

General manager Steve Keim couldn’t get to the phone any quicker when he heard that the Las Vegas Raiders were interested in trading Hudson. A trade was quickly agreed upon and a few weeks later, Cards also agreed to a contract extension with the two-time Pro Bowler.

Communication is a key ingredient for a center. Offensive line coach Sean Kugler understands how Hudson fits the criteria that Arizona needed.

“He’s a football junkie, he’s always asking millions of questions, he always wants to watch extra film he always wants to have the right answer on everything,” Kugler said. “He fits right in in the room. He’s an ultra-competitor. To have a guy that caliber at the center position, with Kyler behind him, I think it’s really going to be a next step for our team.”

With Cole traded and Gaillard released, Hudson fit in perfectly.

“You always evaluate yourself at the end of the season and see where you are at, and the center position was something that needed to be improved upon,” Kugler said. “When (Rodney) became available, it was a no-brainer.”

Hudson’s Attributes

The 6’2, 315 pound Hudson has mauled his opponents throughout his career.

Rodney Hudson for his career:

♦️ 10 seasons played in the NFL

♦️ 10 sacks allowed

Stats can say one thing and that Hudson is a beast. It’s another thing to see Hudson for yourself.

This is how you combo a 1t to the inside LB. Gabe Jackson and Rodney Hudson

Four of the top ten penalty drawing players in the league in 2020 were members of the Cardinals’ offensive line. Hudson didn’t commit a single penalty with the Raiders.

Now with the Arizona #Cardinals, All-Pro Rodney Hudson started all 16 games a year ago for Las Vegas and did not commit a single penalty across 1,050 snaps, leading the league in snaps played w/out a penalty.

Availability is the best ability in football too, especially now that the NFL season is 18 games. Hudson has only missed one game in the past five seasons. In order for Kyler Murray to succeed, you need an anchor that’s accountable every week.

Hudson’s been blown away by Murray and his athleticism.

“He’s the most athletic quarterback I’ve ever played with for sure,” said Hudson.”You have to keep the play alive, block to the end of the whistle. I’m like a rookie again and learning.”

Kyler Murray in space

With Hudson anchoring the offensive line, he will make Arizona’s offense run so much easier than in years past.