NFL Analyst Compares Cardinals Rookie to Rival Star

We found out a lot about the Arizona Cardinals‘ offensive weapons against the Seattle Seahawks.

Without Kyler Murray for a third straight game, the Cards turned to backup Colt McCoy.

Zach Ertz had his best game of the season, leading the team with eight receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns. James Conner rushed for over 20 attempts and came away with a game-sealing touchdown. A.J. Green was a downfield threat, catching four receptions for 79 yards.

This had to be a demoralizing 23-13 loss for the Seahawks as this was all without Deandre Hopkins.

But we shouldn’t forget one talented young offensive player that made a difference.

Rondale Moore caught 11 passes for 51 yards on 11 targets against Seattle on Sunday.

Before Week 11, I brought up on Heavy presents I’m Just Saying with Brian Mazique that Moore should literally be used “more”.

They haven’t even been using Rondale Moore recently. I think the first three weeks he had 180+ yards and ever since he hasn’t really played as much. I think he’s had a concussion and a knee injury as well. I want to see Rondale Moore used more, running the football, end-arounds, etc.

Moore only had 10 targets in the three weeks prior. The Cardinals took advantage of Seattle’s defense and used Moore as a short-yardage safety valve, almost like how Chase Edmonds was used. His average depth of target was 6 yards.

Heavy on 49ers writer Lorenzo Reyna had a strong comparison for the second-round rookie.

“I’m definitely a Rondale Moore fan,” said Reyna. “They know how to use him. He’s literally the Deebo Samuel of the Cardinals when you really think about it, with the way they utilize him.”

While Moore is 5’7 and Samuel is 6 foot tall, Reyna brought up a great point because both thrive on yards after the catch.

Check out Moore’s way of creating yardage on a critical third-down in their first drive.

Now, look at Samuel, who has a similar knack for inviting defenders to make the first move.

Deebo Samuel vs the Seahawks: 8 catches, 156 yards, 2 TDs

♦️ 156 yards

♦️ 2 TDs

pic.twitter.com/pwCx86xiCQ — PFF (@PFF) October 3, 2021

Both were drafted in the second round of their respective drafts as well. Yes, Samuel is in his third year and looks like a star. He also had a somewhat tough journey with 11 drops in his rookie season. A hamstring injury led to Samuel playing just seven games on top of an average depth of target of 2 yards in his second year.

Samuel leads the league in yards after the catch and is also used in the run game. Samuel has 19 carries along with three rushing touchdowns. Moore isn’t too far behind in both areas, who’s fifth in the league in yards after the catch and has 12 rushing attempts.

The comparison is easily merited.

Kingsbury Revelation

Coach Kliff Kingsbury recognized that Moore should be a piece of the puzzle for their offense after the Seahawks game.

“We gotta continue to find ways to get Rondale the ball,” said Kingsbury. “You can see when he gets in his space, he’s so dynamic. He converted a couple of really big third downs just based on check-downs.”

Moore still had only 32 snaps out of 83. While Moore should be utilized, it’s important to remember his injury history from Purdue. Hamstring injuries have hurt Moore. It’s fair to say Moore would’ve been a first-rounder without his injury history on top of opting-out most of the 2020 season.

Nonetheless, monitoring Moore’s health and making the rookie involved in a high-powered offense at the same time should easily be Kingsbury’s priority.