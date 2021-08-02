Rookie WR Rondale Moore Impressing in Camp

Remember the name.

Arizona Cardinals rookie WR Rondale Moore has been electric in training camp. The second-round pick from Purdue looks comfortable and is a sneaky candidate to be the WR3 or even WR2 in this offense.

The Cardinals have tried to supplement Kyler Murray with talent, but each year fans have wanted more. Trading for DeAndre Hopkins in year two of Murray’s development was great, but there was something missing.

Cardinals legend and now free-agent Larry Fitzgerald was second in receptions in 2020 with 54. Not ideal for creativity. That’s what a combination of third-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Murray should be all about.

Moore can be the answer Cards fans have asked for.

Speed Kills

Moore clocked a 4.29 40-yard dash at his pro day. That’s better than Jaylen Waddle’s 4.37 time, who was picked sixth overall.

While both balls weren’t caught, it’s hard to say they were catchable, especially for a rookie. Moore’s burst of speed is a major part of his game.

There are more explosive prospects but I'm not sure anyone can stop and start quite like Rondale in this entire class. pic.twitter.com/FaUmvHHnFj — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) April 20, 2021

It’s going to be hard not noticing Moore when he’s on the field. Imagining Moore in motion with Hopkins and AJ Green on both sides should excite Cardinals fans.

Rondale Moore 😍 pic.twitter.com/65EGUDwGLU — The Lake Shore Live Podcast (@LSL_Pod) April 12, 2021

According to PFF, Moore was the second-highest grader receiver in history by a non-quarterback true freshman. Cardinals head coach Kingsbury can use Moore in a number of ways and while some could call Moore a “gadget player”, it’d be wise to expand his role.

How did Moore Fall to Pick 49?

Hamstring injuries have hurt Moore. It’s fair to say Moore would’ve been a first-rounder without his injury history on top of opting-out most of the 2020 season.

But his film in 2018 and limited film in 2020 speaks for itself.

This route and spin from Rondale Moore😳 Don’t 😴 on the former @BoilerFootball WR🔥pic.twitter.com/E8k8JcAfMB — PFF (@PFF) April 14, 2021

The Cardinals saw something that other teams didn’t. While he’s a tad undersized at 5-foot-9, so is Kyler Murray. And that isn’t stopping him.

One scout compared Moore to Brandin Cooks. Here’s a quote back in 2020, via The Draft Network’s Jordan Reid.

He’s an impressively built player. Thick and low to the ground, but shifty. When you watch him, his strength and compact frame hold true to his game. Although Purdue primarily uses him underneath, he shows the speed to run past guys. Where he’s special though is his wiggle and making people miss in space. His C.O.D. (change of direction) is outstanding and he’s a handful in the slot. Not quite as polished as a route runner, but I see a little bit of Cooks (Brandin) in him. If he shows he can play near the level he did a few years ago, he’ll have chance to be drafted in a similar range. There will be someone comfortable with his size and upside.” — AFC West scout

Both were in exceptional wide receiver classes. As we know, Moore wasn’t drafted until pick 49. Cooks was a first-rounder but was the fourth receiver off the board. With the wideout position, you can always find a player drafted 20th or later that has made a tremendous impact.

Role in Kingsbury’s Offense

There’s no denying there are mouths to feed in this offense. With DeAndre Hopkins and the addition of AJ Green, Christian Kirk, and a security blanket with Chase Edmonds, it’s going to be interesting to see Moore’s assignment.

That being said, it’s not as threatening without Moore himself. Moore could replace struggling 2019 second-round pick Andy Isabella, who also happens to be in COVID protocol.

Moore’s ability in the screen game can always play, and that should be in the delight of Kingsbury, who tries to get his wideouts to make plays at the line.