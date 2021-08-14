Cardinals Rookie Draft Class Flashes Against the Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals 2021 draft class was on display in the early part against the Dallas Cowboys.
Alex Clancy, the host of the Locked On Arizona Cardinals Podcast, said it perfectly. Cardinals fans couldn’t have gotten a better first quarter.
It’s understandable that Kyler Murray being out definitely hurt the Cardinals fans at State Farm Stadium. But for the rest of the fanbase, it was a smart decision as coach Kliff Kingsbury started veteran Colt McCoy instead.
McCoy did his part throwing only one incompletion, going six-for-seven for 69 yards. He got wide receivers Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore going early.
But, the main takeaway of the game had to be the rookies. The 2021 Cards’ rookies took off and didn’t disappoint against the Cowboys.
Collins Looks the Part Early On
It was the first drive in the first preseason game and rookie first-round linebacker Zaven Collins already looked like an All-Pro.
That’s right. That was left tackle La’el Collins who Zaven bounced off to tackle running back Tony Pollard. It was a tackle for a loss and Collins wasn’t done. He made another tackle in the first quarter.
The duo of Isaiah Simmons and Collins are poised to be one of the best off-ball linebacker tandems in the league. ESPN’s Louis Reddick agrees with that statement.
Rondale Moore’s Everywhere
Do you hear that? That’s Rondale Moore’s fantasy stock rising.
Feed the man. Kingsbury pulled out the heavy artillery in the first quarter and used Moore in more ways than one. Moore’s first quarter featured two catches for 14 yards and two carries for 16 yards.
Kliff’s offenses can be a screen-a-thon and with speedy Moore, the ceiling is very high for Murray and Moore.
Marco Wilson Could Be the Steal of the Draft
Rookie cornerback Marco Wilson was one of our five under-the-radar players to watch against the Cowboys.
Wilson was tested often by the Cowboys and delivered on every assignment.
The Cardinals traded up into the third-round for Wilson and general manager Steve Keim has praised his abilities.
“When you look at the big picture, the guy has got such a high ceiling and yet has a pretty high floor as well,” said Keim. “I think he’s going to be a really good player, and for him to fail with those athletic traits and his passion for the game, I think when you look at the risk to reward, I think it’s pretty high.”
Wilson had a team-leading four tackles and two passes defended in the first half.
Benjamin Does It All
While Eno Benjamin wasn’t drafted in 2021, he might as well be a rookie since he didn’t play a single game in 2020. Just like Marco Wilson, Benjamin was in our five under-the-radar players to watch for the Cowboys game.
Benjamin got his first touchdown in the NFL, in the preseason that is.
Benjamin was impressive as a pass-catcher throughout camp. Now, he’s shown he’s capable of not only running the football, but returning kicks as well.
Kingsbury Benches Murray Last-Minute
Murray was on the field before the game, but not in full uniform. Then, Murray wasn’t visible during pre-game workouts. Coach Kliff Kingsbury came to his senses and benched Murray a half-hour before the start of the Cardinals’ first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Many starters did not play, including the whole defensive line. Notable players that weren’t deemed out the whole week but didn’t play were S Budda Baker and OLB Chandler Jones.
Cardinals announcer Dave Pasch asked J.J. Watt what his status is for the regular season. This is what Watt had to say:
To think this Cardinals team can have Watt, Jones and Jordan Phillips leading the front will be a great watch.