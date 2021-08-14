Cardinals Rookie Draft Class Flashes Against the Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals 2021 draft class was on display in the early part against the Dallas Cowboys.

Alex Clancy, the host of the Locked On Arizona Cardinals Podcast, said it perfectly. Cardinals fans couldn’t have gotten a better first quarter.

I know it's only one quarter of preseason football. Yet, we saw everything we wanted to see: -Zaven Collins TFL

-Byron Murphy pass breakup

-Marco Wilson near INT

-Rondale Moore 4 catches and looks very comfortable — Alex Clancy (@ClancysCorner) August 14, 2021

It’s understandable that Kyler Murray being out definitely hurt the Cardinals fans at State Farm Stadium. But for the rest of the fanbase, it was a smart decision as coach Kliff Kingsbury started veteran Colt McCoy instead.

McCoy did his part throwing only one incompletion, going six-for-seven for 69 yards. He got wide receivers Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore going early.

But, the main takeaway of the game had to be the rookies. The 2021 Cards’ rookies took off and didn’t disappoint against the Cowboys.

Collins Looks the Part Early On

It was the first drive in the first preseason game and rookie first-round linebacker Zaven Collins already looked like an All-Pro.

That’s right. That was left tackle La’el Collins who Zaven bounced off to tackle running back Tony Pollard. It was a tackle for a loss and Collins wasn’t done. He made another tackle in the first quarter.

Zaven Collins doing Zaven Collins things — Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) August 14, 2021

The duo of Isaiah Simmons and Collins are poised to be one of the best off-ball linebacker tandems in the league. ESPN’s Louis Reddick agrees with that statement.

Not a better looking duo of off-ball LB’s than Collins and Simmons in Arizona, that’s for sure. Now let’s see how they play, but wow…they pass the eye test!! (Nice hit by Collins 1st play). #Cardinals #NFL — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 14, 2021

Rondale Moore’s Everywhere

Do you hear that? That’s Rondale Moore’s fantasy stock rising.

Feed the man. Kingsbury pulled out the heavy artillery in the first quarter and used Moore in more ways than one. Moore’s first quarter featured two catches for 14 yards and two carries for 16 yards.

Kliff’s offenses can be a screen-a-thon and with speedy Moore, the ceiling is very high for Murray and Moore.

Rondale Moore quick screen? Of course. Get him the ball quickly and in space! pic.twitter.com/qbRStOqQw5 — Damian Parson 🏈 (@DP_NFL) August 14, 2021

Put Rondale Moore in bubble wrap right meow — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 14, 2021

Marco Wilson Could Be the Steal of the Draft

Rookie cornerback Marco Wilson was one of our five under-the-radar players to watch against the Cowboys.

Wilson was tested often by the Cowboys and delivered on every assignment.

Marco Wilson is a pass breakup machine 🔒@GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/1FR9f5W71s — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 14, 2021

The Cardinals traded up into the third-round for Wilson and general manager Steve Keim has praised his abilities.

“When you look at the big picture, the guy has got such a high ceiling and yet has a pretty high floor as well,” said Keim. “I think he’s going to be a really good player, and for him to fail with those athletic traits and his passion for the game, I think when you look at the risk to reward, I think it’s pretty high.”

Wilson had a team-leading four tackles and two passes defended in the first half.

Benjamin Does It All

While Eno Benjamin wasn’t drafted in 2021, he might as well be a rookie since he didn’t play a single game in 2020. Just like Marco Wilson, Benjamin was in our five under-the-radar players to watch for the Cowboys game.

Benjamin got his first touchdown in the NFL, in the preseason that is.

Eno Benjamin gettin' LOOSE 🏃‍♂️💨 📺: #DALvsAZ on NFL Network (or check your local listings) pic.twitter.com/mfSIauHSjU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 14, 2021

Benjamin was impressive as a pass-catcher throughout camp. Now, he’s shown he’s capable of not only running the football, but returning kicks as well.

Eno Benjamin with a burst out of the end zone as Arizona's return man. He takes it 35 yards. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 14, 2021

Kingsbury Benches Murray Last-Minute

Murray was on the field before the game, but not in full uniform. Then, Murray wasn’t visible during pre-game workouts. Coach Kliff Kingsbury came to his senses and benched Murray a half-hour before the start of the Cardinals’ first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Many starters did not play, including the whole defensive line. Notable players that weren’t deemed out the whole week but didn’t play were S Budda Baker and OLB Chandler Jones.

Cardinals announcer Dave Pasch asked J.J. Watt what his status is for the regular season. This is what Watt had to say:

JJ Watt told @DavePasch he will “absolutely” be ready for the regular season. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) August 14, 2021

To think this Cardinals team can have Watt, Jones and Jordan Phillips leading the front will be a great watch.