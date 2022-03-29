Shannon Sharpe Puts Cardinals’ Kyler Murray on Blast: ‘He’s Lying!’

For much of the offseason, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been the talk of the NFL.

The turmoil began when Murray scrubbed Instagram posts after the Pro Bowl on February 6. Then, things spiraled out of control a week later when ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported the vibes between Murray and the Cardinals were “indeed alarming” and said the quarterback was “frustrated” with the franchise.

Murray, 24, has one more year left on his rookie contract and is eligible for a contract extension. That led to Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, releasing a lengthy statement concerning a contract proposal.

The month of March was relatively quiet on Murray’s front. That was until Murray spoke to the media during a charity event on March 24 and profounded his love for the Cardinals.

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal,” said Murray. “I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I’m not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal.”

There’s nothing but time in the offseason as we’re less than a month away from the NFL draft. Until then, people will have their opinions on the Cardinals’ signal-caller.

A big-time sports personality gave his thoughts on Murray.

The entire offseason controversy started when Murray scrubbed all but two Instagram posts. Since then, Murray has put all of his Instagram images back on his account. The 24-year-old addressed the supposed social media conflict.

“No that was — like I said, if you’re a kid my age, you’re used to people take off all of their — that’s just a thing,” Murray said, via Mark McClune of CBS 5 and 3TV. “Honestly, like I said, I took everything off of it, besides one picture. So it had nothing to do with the Cardinals or anything like that.”

NFL Hall of Famer turned Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe called out Murray on his social media antics.

“He’s lying and everyone knows he’s lying and he chalks it up to kids his age,” Sharpe said on Undisputed: Skip and Shannon. “How many kids your age are asking their employer, ‘I need $200, $300 million dollars?’ How many kids your age is the face of their work environment?”

Sharpe went further on his take, even blaming Murray’s representation. “You’re the face of a franchise, this goes to when they said they needed someone to be he was like childish in his behavior,” Sharpe added. “There you go! Everything they said about it was 100; because guess what happened he scrubbed it, and then a couple of days later his agent comes out with this thing and releases it to the public… Not only is he immature, but his representative is even more immature. That’s not how you do business.” It’s worth noting Murray and his agent didn’t release their contract proposal “a couple of days later.” The statement was released three weeks and a day after Murray’s scrubbing of Instagram posts. Sports personality and hot take machine Skip Bayless concurred with Sharpe and even talked more about his leadership skills. “When it comes to his leadership intangibles, highly debatable,” said Bayless. “You have to own what you’re doing. He didn’t and if you own it, you can say, ‘That’s how I felt at the time and that’s how I still feel.’ But you can’t lead a football team if you just flat out scoff at it and try to dismiss it or undercut it publicly.” Latest on Murray From Kingsbury Coach Kliff Kingsbury was present at the NFL’s annual meetings on March 29 and answered questions on the Cardinals franchise quarterback. Kingsbury is hopeful concerning Murray’s future with the Cardinals. “We are in a great spot with him,” Kingsbury said. “I know that [statement] was what it was, but nothing has changed from our end. We’re excited about his future and want to make him an Arizona Cardinal for as long we can.” Murray’s agent, Burkhardt, is also the same agent for Kingsbury and penned the 44-year-old coach a contract extension in early March that runs through the 2027 season.

“I think all of us want to feel wanted,” Kingsbury said. “You put so much time and effort working in this game, so that’s a big part of it. He [Murray] knows how we feel about him, and I’m so excited to see what we can do with him moving forward.”