Stephen A. Smith Blasts Cardinals Amid Kyler Murray Controversy

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was trending on social media again after ESPN’s Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported the vibes between Murray and the Cardinals are “indeed alarming” and says the quarterback is “frustrated” with the franchise.

It all started when Murray made headlines after the Pro Bowl on February 6 when he removed all but two posts from his Instagram account.

Despite making their first playoff appearance since 2015, the Cardinals started the season 7-0 only to finish 11-6, missed out on winning the NFC West and got bounced by the eventual Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round.

The quarterback was slammed after the Cardinals’ loss to the Rams in the playoffs. Murray had arguably one of the worst games of his career —throwing two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown while almost being sacked in his own endzone. His QBR of 8.0 was the second-worst single-game effort of his three-year career.

A sports TV personality spoke up on the controversy between the Cardinals and Murray and things got heated.

Personality Slams Cardinals

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith blasted the Cardinals on First Take for their handling of the situation with Murray.

‘I’m not buying this one bit,” said Smith on February 14. “The Arizona Cardinals are full of it and they can kick rocks for all I care. Let me be very, very clear. But if a teammate said this, I’m all ears. That credibility stands big time for me. I don’t want to hear this from the Arizona Cardinals as an organization. This is the number one overall pick that you drafted. This is an electrifying talent. We’ve seen what he can do on the football field.”

.@stephenasmith GOES OFF on the Arizona Cardinals for their handling of recent drama with Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/AMwJH26ELd — First Take (@FirstTake) February 14, 2022

Mortensen’s reports are obviously being leaked within the organization that’s with Murray around the clock. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Steve Keim haven’t publicly spoken since Murray’s Instagram controversy from February 6.

The Cardinals issued a statement following Mortensen’s reports to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray,” the statement read. “We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

Smith took issue with Keim and also took a shot at coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“You’re Steve Keim, Wilks (Steve Wilks) comes in there for one year and you bounce him out. You replace him with a dude, breathe smelling like Similac wet behind the ears, ain’t ever done a damn thing in the National Football League. That’s a head coach that you gave Kyler Murray to work with. Maybe if you surrounded him with veterans. Maybe just maybe you wouldn’t have these reported issues.”

The longtime sports journalist shook off the rumors that Murray was “described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer.”

“Now, that we’re here and you get bounced out of the playoffs and Kyler Murray is going to be looking for some money and support down the line and suddenly we’re starting to hear stuff about his attitude and his immaturity and all of this other stuff. Let me look, Murray is 24-years-old. Maturity is an issue? Wow, stop the presses. He’s 24-years-old and he might not do anything right and he might not act right all the time or he might be a bit temper-mental. So what? So what? You’re the coach. You’re the GM. Do your job.”