Former 5-Time Pro Bowl WR Blasts New Cardinals Addition

It didn’t take long for an analyst to bash the Arizona Cardinals’ new trade addition.

The Baltimore Ravens sent shockwaves to the masses when they sent wide receiver Marquise Brown and the No. 100 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick.

After the NFL draft, former Ravens wide receiver and two-time All-Pro Steve Smith Sr. wasn’t fond of Brown’s skills on “NFL Total Access.”

“Let me clear my throat,” said Smith. “He doesn’t get off the press. I haven’t seen him get off the press yet. He does a great job when you can put him in motion, where you can get a little trickeration going. So that’s Arizona. But when you’re talking about man to man, when you’re machismo and your chest hairs are poking out, that young man ain’t got none.”

The outspoken and personality-filled Smith is simply saying that Brown can’t beat one-on-one coverage against opposing cornerbacks. Brown’s 5’9, 180-pound frame could have something to do with Smith’s take, who has the same height but amassed over 1,000 receptions in his career. But he also mentioned that his abilities to move in motion can be suited to coach Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona.

Despite Smith’s criticism, Brown is coming off his best season in which he posted 91 receptions and 1,008 yards in 16 games.

Brown Wanted Out From Baltimore

Not only did Brown ask the Ravens for a trade after the 2021 season, but the young receiver told SiriusXM NFL that he also had talked to Lamar Jackson about wanting to be traded for the past few years.

The Ravens’ offense, which is handled under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, also played a part in Brown’s unhappiness.

Update: Marquise Brown told @SiriusXMNFL that he’s had talks with Lamar Jackson the past few years about wanting to be traded. Says that the #Ravens system isn’t a good fit — JPA Football (@jpafootball) April 29, 2022

Jackson wasn’t pleased with the team’s decision to trade Brown.

Wtf — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 29, 2022

The Cardinals reunited Brown with Murray, who were teammates with the Oklahoma Sooners. Both were drafted in 2019 as Murray was the first selection and Brown was later selected 25th overall.

General manager Steve Keim coveted Brown in 2019 and spoke on his attempt to trade up for him at the time.

“A few years ago we had him 13th on our board,” said Keim on April 28. “He was sliding 25 because of his foot injury at the time. I tried to trade back into [first round] to select him and we couldn’t get up there so maybe second time around it’s going to work.”