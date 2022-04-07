Steve Wilks Joins Brian Flores’ Lawsuit vs. NFL, Calls Out Cardinals

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks has joined former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination in their hiring practices, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The amended complaints allege that Wilks “was discriminated against by the Arizona Cardinals in a manner consistent with the experiences of many Black coaches. Mr. Wilks was hired as a ‘bridge coach’ and was not given any meaningful chance to succeed. He was unfairly and discriminatorily fired after just one season. His white GM, who made poor personnel decisions and was convicted for a DUI during the offseason, was given a contract extension.”

Wilks took issue with the current employment of current Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, who was cited for and pleaded guilty to extreme DUI on July 4, 2018. The team suspended Keim for five weeks and fined him $200,000. The Cardinals fired Wilks after a 3-13 in his rookie coaching season. On March 2, 2022, the Cardinals extended Keim through the 2027 season after making the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Veteran NFL assistant coach Ray Horton also joined Wilks in the lawsuit against the NFL.

Wilks and Horton are now part of the lawsuit, which was created by Flores, filed against the NFL, Dolphins, Broncos, Texans, Titans, Cardinals and 26 other “John Doe” NFL teams. Flores’ amended class-action lawsuit added the Texans, Cardinals and Titans to the complaint.

The lawsuit, filed on February 1, alleged the Giants interviewed Flores in January for its vacant head coaching job to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule. The rule, first adopted in 2003, requires teams to interview a minimum of two external minority candidates for general manager, head coach and “equivalent” front-office jobs. Flores also cited the Cardinals and their treatment of Wilks.

Flores was unexpectedly fired by the Dolphins on January 10 after winning eight of the last nine games including a seven-game win streak to put Miami on the brink of playoff contention. He went 24-25 overall in three seasons with the Dolphins.

On February 19, Flores was announced as the Steelers’ senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Wilks Puts Kingsbury on Blast

The Cardinals finished 3-13 in Wilks’ lone season as Cardinals head coach and led to the team receiving the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. The offense was a mess with first-round pick Josh Rosen and the club fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy in October. Entering Week 16, Arizona was on pace to be the third-least efficient offense ever recorded by Football Outsiders’ DVOA, which tracks data back to 1986.

In January of 2019, the Cardinals fired Wilks and hired Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury in his place, traded Rosen to the Dolphins and drafted quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick.

Wilks had a problem with the hiring of Kingsbury and the leash he was given, similar to Keim.

“Mr. Wilks was replaced by a white coach, Kliff Kingsbury, who had no prior NFL coaching experience and was coming off of multiple losing seasons as a Head Coach at Texas Tech,” Wilks said in a statement released by his lawyers. “Mr. Kingsbury, armed with quarterback Kyler Murray, has been given a much longer leash than Mr. Wilks and, to his credit, has succeeded. That said, Mr. Wilks, given the same opportunity afforded to Mr. Kingsbury, surely would have succeeded as well.”