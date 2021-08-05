The Arizona Cardinals have put out a terrific preseason video series on YouTube since 2018.

It’s called Cardinals Flight Plan and episode four Brick By Brick came out August 4. The episode takes you to different aspects whether it’s on the football field, interviews, or profiles on guys you’re not as familiar with.





Video related to cardinals rookie tay gowan ready after tough struggle

Here’s a summary of what was discussed.

Gowan’s Sacrifice

Rookie sixth-round cornerback Tay Gowan opted out of the 2020 season to protect his premature daughter and not risk exposing her to COVID.

“After the 2019 season, I got COVID around my daughter,” Gowan said. “She was born prematurely at two pounds. I put her in a real risk position and I didn’t want to do that again. I spent time protecting her and making sure she was safe. It was a hard time in my life because I know I put a lot of money on the line making that decision. I’m here now and here to do what I got to do for her.”

Gowan, out of UCF, will never forget being drafted and signing with the Cardinals. He even has his fancy rookie signing pen and case everywhere he goes.

"Never give up. Believe in yourself, and trust the process." The dream has begun for @focused_4 and @Vicdimukeje. pic.twitter.com/epFA9sRQFm — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2021

“I take this everywhere with me.,” Gowan mentioned. “It’s a big accomplishment in my life. I’m super excited. I’m going to cherish this moment for the rest of my life. I’m going to give it all I got.”

The Cardinals got Gowan at a discount in the sixth round due to his opt-out decision and both parties could reap the benefits.

Kingsbury Wants Leadership

Cardinals announcer Dave Pasch interviewed Kliff Kingsbury and got to know more about his upbringing.

“I was born into it,” said Kingsbury. “My dad was a Texas football high school coach. I was born in central Texas where football is a religion. Just going to practices with him, being around the game, I really loved it. I fell in love with playing QB.”

What are the expectations?

“I think Steve’s done a tremendous job of bringing in some real veteran leadership,” said Kingsbury. “That was an area that cost us some games last year due to lack of discipline. It starts with me. We all have to be more accountable on that front. I think we led the league in offensive drives stalled by penalty. I think we led the league in allowing drives to continue based on pass interference or holding. If you want to take that next step in being a playoff football team, you can’t do that.

The Arizona Cardinals are the most undisciplined team in football. Kyler has to be so frustrated with these pre-snap penalties. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) December 27, 2020

“If you win, you can write your own ticket for a long time,” Pasch added. “If you don’t, the pressure is going to be on. How much do you think about that? Does that motivate you?

“I would say the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me is getting fired by Texas Tech,” said Kingsbury. If you get fired from a place that you’re passionate about, you have all your friends, all your ties there, that’s a real baptism by firing. So going after going through that experience I re-focused myself and I know what’s important. My job was to maximize these players and try to put the best team on the field possible. That’s what we’re going to try to do.

Murray’s Surprises Michael Bidwill

Speaking of leadership, Kyler Murray gave Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill a portrait of the late Bill Bidwill, Michael’s father, surrounded by a number of Cardinals legends.

“A lot of great memories,” said Michael Bidwill. “That’s the way he admired the players, he loved the players and loved being around the game. Miss him a lot. I miss him every day.”