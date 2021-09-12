Taylor Lewan Unloads After Blowout Loss to Cardinals: ‘Got My A** Kicked’

You don’t see this every day.

After the Arizona Cardinals annihilated the Tennessee Titans 38-13 in the 2021 season opener, a Titans player took to Twitter and admitted something of note.

Star left tackle Taylor Lewan was frequently destroyed by All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones, who tallied 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Lewan told the masses on Twitter, “Got my a** kicked today, no way around that. I let the team and the fans down. Thank you @chanjones55 for exposing me. It will only force me to get better.”

Lewan is very charismatic and has a podcast called “Bussin With The Boys,” presented by Barstool Sports. Lewan even pinned the tweet, which will show at the top of his social media page.

The Cardinals’ defensive line took the game by storm, sacking Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in the first quarter. But they also stopped the run in the first half against Derrick Henry, limiting the 2020 NFL rushing leader to nine carries for eight yards.

Lewan admits he had a lot to do with the poor performance, but there were many negative aspects from Tennesee that allowed the Cardinals to fly away with a dominant road win.

Jones Meets Familiar Faces

Towards the end of the Cardinals’ demolishing win of the Titans, owner Steve Michael Bidwill and general manager Steve Keim paid a visit to the two-time All-Pro.

Michael Bidwill and Steve Keim walked over to talk to Chandler Jones 👀. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/E5EcOsSpkA — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) September 12, 2021

Many are thinking they were handing him a blank check, with his impending free agency after the 2021 season.

Then handed him a blank check. https://t.co/MhFBXO1TAT — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) September 12, 2021

You would’ve been deemed crazy if someone told you A.J. Brown and Julio Jones would combine for 7 receptions and 78 yards. The Titans offensive line had no answer for Jones.

But he wasn’t the only contributor. According to NFL’s NextGen stats, Zach Allen and J.J. Watt had four quarterback pressures each. Ryan Tannehill had no time to get things going throughout the day and that gave the Cardinals plenty of time of possession.