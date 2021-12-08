NFL Writer Suggests Cardinals as Trade Destination for Pro Bowl CB

The Arizona Cardinals are one win from punching their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

They own the NFL’s best record at 10-2, and general manager Steve Keim has been getting a lot of credit for a handful of trades and free-agent signings that have solidified the Cardinals as a contender.

Arizona’s commitment to win now is one of the reasons Bleacher Report’s Chris Roling includes the Cardinals making a move for Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters as one of his “trades that should happen” in 2022.

Roling proposes that Arizona gamble a second-round pick to land Peters, 28, a seven-year veteran and three-time Pro Bowler. The Baltimore Ravens CB hasn’t played this season after tearing his ACL in training camp.

Roling says Peters “is one of those defensive names who could quietly be on the move via trade and has an instant impact for a new team.” He continued:

The Baltimore Ravens have survived just fine without the 28-year-old Peters this season, sticking in the hunt for the AFC’s top seed while allowing an average of just 21.7 points per game, a top-10 mark. Fellow starting corner Marlon Humphrey just suffered a season-ending pec injury in Week 13, but his return next year, plus additions via free agency and the draft, could excuse the team looking to still move Peters.

Peters is due to make $15.5 million in 2022, but only $5.5 in dead cap money, Rolling noted.

“Win-now teams that need help at the position might be willing to take the gamble (and could ask for a reworked contract as part of the deal, if it’s an issue) for a player that has recorded 31 interceptions over 91 games and only let up three touchdowns on 86 targets in 2020,” he wrote.

Why Arizona Makes Sense

The Cardinals cornerbacks were a huge question mark in the offseason, especially after Malcolm Butler unexpectedly retired in August. Butler, 31, signed a one-year deal with Arizona in March to replace longtime starter Patrick Peterson.

Arizona’s secondary has held up well so far this season, but Roling sees Peters as a potential fit who would add veteran experience and depth to the position. He describes the Cardinals’ CB depth as “dicey behind Byron Murphy Jr.” He wrote:

While 33-year-old Robert Alford is playing well, he has missed the previous two campaigns with season-ending injuries. Meanwhile, rookie Marco Wilson has struggled to adapt to the NFL, allowing a 71.4 completion percentage, 516 yards and five touchdowns when targeted.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has been high on Wilson and how he’s been able to step in and contribute as a rookie.

“He’s earned his way,” Joseph said in November. “He’s the starting right corner for us, and there hasn’t been one game where I thought of taking him out. He’s playing good football for us.”

That said, opposing quarterbacks have picked on Wilson at times this season with some success.

The Cardinals traded up to grab the former Florida star in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he’s viewed a key piece in the secondary going forward. But that doesn’t mean Arizona won’t look to improve at the position in the offseason.

Cardinals Collecting Veteran Leaders

The Cardinals made a series of moves in the offseason to bring veteran talent and leadership to a team that stumbled down the stretch and missed the playoffs for fifth consecutive year.

Consider the contributions this season from veterans A.J. Green, J.J. Watt, Colt McCoy and Matt Prater — all of whom were signed during the offseason. Adding a veteran corner like Peters would be consistent with recent moves.

Peters has one year remaining after this season on the three-year contract extension he signed with the Ravens in 2019. He previously played for the Rams and Chiefs.

“Arizona is all-in on win-now moves with the addition of J.J. Watt and A.J. Green, so coughing up a second-round pick for Peters could be a gamble that is the difference between an early playoff exit and a Super Bowl run,” Roling wrote.

