Insider Criticizes Cardinals for ‘Head-Scratching’ Draft Pick

After trading their first-round selection to the Baltimore Ravens for wide receiver Marquise Brown on day 1 of the NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals made another eye-popping decision.

The Cardinals selected Colorado State tight end Trey McBride with the 55th overall pick. It was a stunning pick due to the fact the Cardinals re-signed both Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams in 2022. Ertz signed a three-year deal for $30 million and Williams took a one-year deal after suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

You can never have enough offense in 2022, but one analyst wasn’t a fan of the move.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

ESPN Analyst Dislikes Cardinals Selection

ESPN had a panel of analysts discuss what was considered their “favorite” pick or “head-scratching” pick.

No Cardinals were deemed a favorite draft choice, but ESPN’s Field Yates considered the Cardinals drafting McBride as a head-scratching move.

“McBride was clearly the top tight end in this year’s class, but the reason I chose him here is that Arizona ran more sets with at least four receivers on the field than any other team in the NFL last year and made a steep investment in Zach Ertz,” said Yates. “Unless the Cardinals are planning to evolve into a more two-tight end-heavy team, McBride might have to wait for playing time.”

McBride recorded 90 catches for 1,121 yards and one touchdown at Colorado State in 2021. He was considered the 2020 draft class’s top tight end and was drafted in the second round by the Cardinals. The next tight end (Jelani Woods) wasn’t selected until 18 picks later.

While drafting McBride could seem like overkill at the tight end spot, the Cardinals lost All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins due to a six-game PED suspension. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Hopkins’ potential absence “was, indeed, a factor” in trading for Brown because the Cardinals had known for a while that the suspension was coming. That would mean the loss of Hopkins also could’ve played a factor in drafting McBride.

The Cardinals topped 25 points just once in their final five games in 2021 and totaled four losses during that span. Adding McBride gives coach Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray another weapon in his arsenal that already has Rondale Moore, A.J. Green and James Conner.

Expect Game-Action by McBride in 2022

There’s an argument to make that Williams’ injury in 2021 played a role in drafting McBride. Williams suffered his injury in October of 2021 and might not be ready to go by Week 1 and will also be a free agent in 2023.

McBride won the 2021 John Mackey Award for top tight end in the country. Keim was asked if the former Ram was the highest-graded player at the 55th spot.

“By far,” said Keim. “Highest grade. People ask, ‘What do you like about him?’ The question is, ‘What is there not to like about him?’ Special human, special player.”

According to Pro Football Focus, McBridge had the highest grade among FBS tight end in 2021. Kingsbury was beyond ecstatic to have McBride on the board at 55.

“We did not think this guy would be there,” said Kingsbury. “He was way up on our board, way up on our ranking whether it’s personnel or coaches. This is a big gift for us.”

Kingsbury can now deploy more 12 personnel and combine Ertz’s abilities with McBride.