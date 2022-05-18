Cardinals Sign Three Players Including $6.3 Million Stud Playmaker

The Arizona Cardinals signed three 2022 draft picks to four-year deals on May 17.

Arizona signed tight end Trey McBride, cornerback Christian Matthew and offensive lineman Marquise Hayes.

We have signed TE Trey McBride, CB Christian Matthew, and OL Marquis Hayes to four-year contracts. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 17, 2022

On May 12, the Cardinals took care of three other rookies as they signed running back Keaontay Ingram, offensive lineman Lecitus Smith and linebacker Jesse Luketa.

The Cardinals don’t have to worry about a rookie contract from the first round as the Baltimore Ravens sent shockwaves to the masses when they sent wide receiver Marquise Brown and the No. 100 overall pick to Arizona for the 23rd pick. Arizona decided to pick up Brown’s fifth-year option, which means he’s under contract with the team through the 2023 season.

There are now just two 2022 draftees that remain unsigned from the Cardinals — third-round pick edge rushers Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders.

What to Expect From McBride

After losing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a six-game PED suspension, the Cardinals will likely lean on Marquise Brown in the passing game during that span. Brown is used to being an offense’s number one target, who is coming off a career-best 1,008 receiving yards on 91 receptions.

However, the six-game loss of Hopkins could mean more packages with multiple tight ends to open the year. Zach Ertz is atop the tight end depth chart, but McBride isn’t far behind. McBride recorded 90 catches for 1,121 yards and one touchdown at Colorado State in 2021.

McBride to Arizona was a surprising pick at the time due to the fact the Cardinals re-signed both Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams in 2022. Ertz will be with Arizona for three more seasons and Williams took a one-year deal after suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

There could be a concern with Williams. Shortly after selecting McBride, coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t give a timetable on Williams’ recovery from his season-ending ACL injury and added it’s going to be a process.

Kliff Kingsbury said Maxx Williams has been rehabbing his knee but added it’s going to be a process. Kingsbury did not have a timetable for Williams’ return. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) April 30, 2022

You can never have enough weapons in the NFL as McBride was a unanimous All-American in 2021 and the first tight end drafted in 2022.

McBride won the 2021 John Mackey Award for top tight end in the country. On April 29, general manager Steve Keim was asked if McBride was the highest-graded player at the 55 spot.

“By far,” said Keim. “Highest grade. People ask, ‘What do you like about him?’ The question is, ‘What is there not to like about him?’ Special human, special player.”

McBride appeared in 40 games through his four seasons in college and recorded 164 receptions for 2,100 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6.3 million contract that includes a $1.7 million signing bonus.

More on Other Two May 17 Signings

Matthew and Hayes were also signed by the Cardinals.

Matthew was selected with the 244th overall pick by the Cardinals and the first drafted cornerback taken by the team in 2022. He played two seasons at Samford and Georgia Southern before joining Valdosta for his graduate transfer season. The seventh-round pick will turn 26 in October and totaled 37 tackles, 15 pass deflections and an interception in Valdosta.

Hayes was the Cardinals’ last seventh-round pick, who started 13 games for Oklahoma in 2021.

Due to Hayes’ efforts, he was voted Second-Team All-Big 12. He played with Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown in 2017 and 2018. Brown is now a Cardinal after being traded from the Baltimore Ravens for a first-round pick.

After being drafted, Hayes spoke to reporters about reuniting with his two former teammates.

“I know Kyler; we’re good friends,” Hayes said, via Sports Illustrated’s Alex Weiner. “And also Hollywood Brown, so that’s good, familiar relationships right there.”