Tropical Storm Ida Moves Cardinals-Saints Game Time

There was an update from the New Orleans Saints on August 27 regarding Tropical Storm Ida that’s headed to Louisiana and could disrupt their game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Saints are moving the game up to 12:00 p.m. CT instead of the expected 7:00 p.m. CT time. They released a statement:

The New Orleans Saints have announced that the kickoff time of the team’s August 28 preseason finale vs. the Arizona Cardinals in the Caesars Superdome has been moved from 7:00 p.m. CT to 12:00 p.m. CT (official kickoff time is 12:02) in making proper and safe preparations regarding the potential landfall of Hurricane Ida and following consultation and agreement with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security and the NFL.

— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 27, 2021

This means Saturday’s game has been changed to 10:00 a.m. Arizona time.

— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 27, 2021

The Saints released a statement on August 26 with their concern for safety from Tropical Storm Ida.

“We are monitoring Tropical Storm Ida and will have more definitive information tomorrow (Friday) morning, from which we can make the safest decision possible relative to the game on Saturday,” the Saints said in a statement. “We are in touch with city officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security and the NFL.”

CBS News reported that Ida was upgraded Thursday afternoon to a tropical storm, adding that Ida is expected to “make landfall as a powerful hurricane on the Gulf Coast.”

Forecasters are predicting rapid organization and strengthening as it approaches the Gulf Coast, likely threatening Louisiana at or near major hurricane strength on Sunday … There is a general consensus now that this system is likely headed for the Louisiana coast. When exactly it arrives will depend on where it makes landfall — the further west, the longer it will take. The window now appears to be narrowing in on Sunday through Monday.

No Kyler Murray

After the poor performance from the Cardinals’ offense against the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t need to see Murray again in the preseason.

“He’s a very good quarterback, he made the Pro Bowl last year and I feel confident in his abilities this year,” Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals went three-and-out on three possessions with Murray. There was miscommunications galore, but Murray doesn’t put too much stock in the preseason before the Chiefs’ game.

“It’s not real,” Murray said, from Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I see it as like, go out and play well, but it’s not real. You play bad, you’ve got a bad taste in your mouth. It’s reps, it’s live reps, so you take something away from it. But at the end of the day, this doesn’t count. I’m not very fond of it. I like going hard in practice and then on Sunday, let the chips fall where they may. The preseason, like I said, it doesn’t count.”

That means Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler will receive duties to play the game.

Who Else Won’t Play

With the change of time because of the storm, it makes you wonder how many players will even make the trip to New Orleans.

Rookie Rondale Moore was already declared out for the third preseason game after playing the first two games. It’s doubtful many number one players on offense or defense will play.

Kingsbury says in terms of playing time the Cardinals will “err on the side of being conservative” says Cardinals reporter Darren Urban.