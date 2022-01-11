AFC Squad Attempts to Poach Cardinals Assistant: Report

You know things are going right when Arizona Cardinals coaches and front office members are being asked for permission to interview for openings.

According to Peter Schrager, the Giants requested permission to speak with Cardinals vice president of pro player personnel Adrian Wilson for their GM vacancy on January 11.

Senior NFL reporter Jonathan Jones reported that Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris will also be asked for permission to interview for their GM position.

The New York Giants announced on January 10 that general manager Dave Gettleman retired after an underwhelming four-year tenure, finishing 19-46.

Now, the Miami Dolphins have requested defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their open head coaching position via NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Dolphins have put in requests to interview #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore and #AZCardinals DC Vance Joseph for their vacant HC job, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2022

The biggest surprise firing in the NFL was Brian Flores, who finished the year 9-8 after a shaky 1-7 start. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, Flores’ relationships between general manager Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were damaged.

Rapoport hinted in October that Joseph is heading into an offseason where Joseph “figures to get head coach interviews.”

The Cardinals will take on the Rams in the playoffs on January 17. But for Joseph, there’s ample reason to expect a plethora of interviews for the bright 49-year-old coach.

Joseph’s Cardinals Tenure

After his first stint as an NFL head coach with the Broncos, Joseph has been the defensive coordinator for the Cardinals for three seasons and has seen improvement each year.

The Cardinals have finished 11th and 12th in opposing points per game over the last two seasons after being among the worst in 2019. In 2020, All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones was out for the season early in October and the team still maintained their composure on defense. Former Cardinal Haason Reddick racked up 12.5 sacks and even Dennis Gardeck played out of their minds in his system.

Joseph did face growing pains as the head coach in Denver, going 12-21. But Joseph’s quarterbacks were Case Keenum, Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch. The Broncos’ offense kept putting the defense on the field way too long in Joseph’s tenure.

While being a head coach isn’t unfamiliar territory for Joseph, neither is having employment in Miami. Joseph his rookie season when Joseph was Miami’s defensive coordinator in 2016 before impressing Denver and taking the head coaching job in 2017.

This year, Joseph won a game as acting coach due to coach Kliff Kingsbury testing positive for COVID-19.

Joseph gave a ton of credit to Kingsbury’s system as well in Albert Breer’s piece on October 18.

“It’s unit-based systems in all three phases, so you can plug guys in here and there and not lose your standard, and that’s what good football teams have to do in this league,” Joseph said. “You can’t lose one or two players and then say, ‘O.K., two guys are out, let’s lose the game.’ It can’t work that way. The systems that we’ve built with Coach Kliff, we can plug-and-play players and not lose the standard.”