If the Arizona Cardinals were to lose defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in the offseason, it would easily hurt the organization.

It’s a bit of a cliche, but the players play for him and the coaches love Joseph. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury credits Joseph for their spectacular 9-2 start in 2021.

“I’m very fortunate to have VJ (Vance Joseph) here, who I consider the head coach of the defense,” Kingsbury said.

There’s a reason why Joseph could move on. The Cardinals defense is ranked third in defensive DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) despite losing All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt to a potential season-ending injury and Pro-Bowl edge rusher Chandler Jones and DT Zach Allen for multiple games due to COVID.

Joseph even had to head coach a game against the Cleveland Browns in which they won 37-14 after Kingsbury was placed on Reserve/COVID list.

Arizona’s defense has improved with Joseph, who’s in his third year as DC. Arizona has gone from 28th in 2019, 12th in 2020 to fourth in yards per game in 2021.

Cardinals play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch spoke with Joseph about his coaching future on “The Dave Pasch Podcast”.

“I’m to the point in my life where I’m pretty set as far as my job here,” Joseph said on November 10. “I love living here; my family loves living here.”

On October 25, Broncos and NFL insider Benjamin Allbright reported that Joseph is among names with “a lot of traction around the league for head coach vacancies this cycle.”

While Joseph is comfortable in Arizona, there is still warranted interest for the 49-year-old who has been a head coach in the NFL.

Experts Discuss Joseph’s Future





Play



Video Video related to nfl analyst calls cardinals coach a ‘disgusting’ choice as bears next hc 2021-11-26T17:31:08-05:00

On I’m Just Saying with Brian Mazique, a panel of analysts was asked one question: Who’s the best replacement for Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy?

If you didn’t know already, Chicago is sitting at 4-7 with an offensive coach that has done little to nothing to help rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ development.

I brought up Joseph as a potential head coach for Chicago.

I would go with Joseph. I might be a little biased, but have we been watching the Cardinals? The Cardinals have been an up-and-coming defense the last two, three years. And you want to say that Joseph was bad in Denver. Well guess what, did you look at the quarterbacks? Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler. Can you win with that? You can’t. Joseph has an NFL’s best eight games of holding opponents to 20 points or fewer.

Both offense and defense are issues for Chicago. Before their win against the Lions, the Bears’ defense ranked 22nd despite leading the NFL in defensive veteran spending.

Joseph was 11-21 in his two seasons with Denver and was fired after his second season. While his tenure wasn’t pretty, it would be ridiculous to point the blame all on him given the context of the QB situation.

On the other hand, Heavy on Jets writer Paul Esden Jr. had an opposite, blistering take.

“It’s disgusting,” said Esden Jr. “If I were running the Bears organization, Joseph would be on my shortlist of people to never call. Obviously what happened in Denver was an epic and utter disaster.”

Esden Jr. then brought up the lack of firepower Joseph brings.

“If the Broncos could win a Super Bowl with Brock Osweiler, Vance Joseph comes in and does what? Nothing is what he does. So you want to know what? No. Vance Joseph got his chance in the sun, he blew it. Some guys have it and some guys are Vance Joseph. You can be a guy. You can be a guy. But he’s not the guy. We need some sizzle. We need some zest with the Chicago Bears. They’re coming from Nagy so literally anyone is a better fit than Nagy.”

The championship-winning team in 2015 had an all-time defense, leading the league in fewest total yards, passing yards, average yards per rush and sacks.

I also did mention the fact Joseph wasn’t the coach the year after the Super Bowl. The year after their Super Bowl 50 run, the Broncos went 9-7 after a 4-0 start. And while Osweiler did win a Super Bowl with the Broncos, he threw 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 2015 and signed with the Houston Texans the following year.

Context is key. In Joseph’s first season at Denver, the Broncos’ defense still ranked in the top five in total yards, rushing yards and passing yards. Offensively, the Broncos had the league’s second-worst turnover differential due to the QB situation (ahead of only the 0-16 Cleveland Browns) and gave up the third-most sacks with a porous offensive line.

In Joseph’s second season, GM at the time John Elway fell in love with Case Keenum’s resurrection in Minnesota. The Broncos signed Keenum, who then threw for 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2018.

Ownership never allowed for a positive direction offensively.

The true negative for Joseph was pointed out by former Sports Illustrated staff writer Robert Klemko, to which many Broncos fans can attest. Game management was a clear issue with Joseph.

Vance Joseph is one of those guys who will learn from his game management issues and dominate that 2nd HC job two or three years from now. He can’t help it if John freaking Elway can’t pick a QB. — robertklemko (@RobertKlemko) December 31, 2018

Mazique went on to say why the optics wouldn’t be great for Joseph in Chicago.

“When you struggle and you’re coming off a head coach who has failed, the last thing you want is another head coach who failed miserably,” said Mazique. “It’s a very tough sell to a fanbase.”

But for Joseph, a future head coaching gig doesn’t have to be for just the Bears.

Why Joseph Can Pick & Choose

Ownership and upper-management was an issue in Denver, so Joseph won’t take a head coaching job that doesn’t have a direction.

“My goal is to be a head coach for a long time,” Joseph said. “So the next job I take, if I have a chance to take one, it’s got to be the right job. That’s the way I should be thinking, being my second chance. If you get two chances, that’s it. You won’t get three probably. So my next one’s gotta be the right one.”

Joseph is comfortable in Arizona and there’s a clear reason why.

“When you have a guy like a Russell Wilson or a Kyler (Murray), you can really have a vision and build around those guys,” Joseph said. “That piece is so important to football teams. If you don’t have that piece, it’s tough to have a vision for a football team.”

Heavy on 49ers writer Lorenzo Reyna mentioned how Joseph could be successful as a head coach.

“He would do better in a small-market city,” said Reyna.

Mazique mentioned Jacksonville as a possibility, who still has Urban Meyer under contract but are 2-8.

Cardinals fans don’t have to worry about Joseph’s future now. But when the 2021 season is over, there’s no telling what will happen for Joseph.