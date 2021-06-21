Cardinals 1st-Round Pick Zaven Collins Arrested; Mugshot Released

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested in Scottsdale over the weekend.
Scottsdale police confirmed to Arizona’s Family that the first-round pick was was arrested on Sunday night for excessive speed and driving recklessly. Per TMZ, officials say Collins was stopped in a Mercedes around 10:04 AM on Sunday after allegedly doing 76 mph in a 35 mph zone. “A traffic stop was conducted, and Mr. Collins was placed under arrest for the violations,” the police later stated, adding that he was released a short time after his booking.
You can see Collins’ mugshot below, shared by FOX 10 Phoenix:
Collins, 22, was selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
More to come…
