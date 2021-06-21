Cardinals 1st-Round Pick Zaven Collins Arrested; Mugshot Released

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested in Scottsdale over the weekend.

Scottsdale police confirmed to Arizona’s Family that the first-round pick was was arrested on Sunday night for excessive speed and driving recklessly. Per TMZ, officials say Collins was stopped in a Mercedes around 10:04 AM on Sunday after allegedly doing 76 mph in a 35 mph zone. “A traffic stop was conducted, and Mr. Collins was placed under arrest for the violations,” the police later stated, adding that he was released a short time after his booking.

You can see Collins’ mugshot below, shared by FOX 10 Phoenix:

JUST IN: Police say Cardinals rookie LB Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday night for excessive speed and reckless driving. pic.twitter.com/DBkm7D4uM6 — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) June 21, 2021

Collins, 22, was selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

