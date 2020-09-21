Dan Quinn Gives Head-Scratching Take on Falcons’ Onside Kick Fiasco

Sunday was an embarrassing day to be an Atlanta Falcons fan, but even more embarrassing to be one of the players.

As if blowing a 12 point lead wasn’t bad enough, Dallas kicked an onside kick and Atlanta watched and waited for the ball to roll 10 yards before recovering it.

The rule is that the kicking team needs to wait for the ball to roll 10 yards before they can touch it, but the opposing team can hop on it right away.

Falcons’ head coach Dan Quinn says his players know the rules, but the video says otherwise.

That moment when the Falcons watched an onside kick as if its about to roll foul pic.twitter.com/GhUmgnFceD — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) September 20, 2020

Following the game, Quinn rambled on to the media about his players knowing the rules.

“I think they definitely know,” Quinn said. “The front three are usually blocking as you’re going in, the high bouncers go to the second side, so the front line, generally on an onside kick, they’re looking to get a block first. Then the high hop goes to the next player. When that instance happens and it’s not one that is a high hopper, then you just transfer in and go to your ball, but you’re looking at your assignment first of who you have to go block. Certainly the ball, and then your assignment. They definitely know the rule.”

Video Speaks for Itself

Dan Quinn sticking up for them is cute, but the video, unfortunately, speaks for itself.

Atlanta joined in with Dallas and waited for the ball to roll 10 yards.

The onside kick wasn’t a high hopper like he said and nobody made a move to the ball until it was too late. Falcons safety No. 37 Ricardo Allen was close enough to jump on it but for some reason hesitated to do so and literally moved out of the way of it for Dallas. Makes you question who paid them to do that? Ha.

That embarrassment led to the Cowboys to recover their own onside kick, driving 26 yards down the field. Dallas kicker Greg Zuerlein and hometown hero was sent back out again to hit an easy 46-yard field goal for the win.

And that is the story of how Atlanta suffered a very dumb 40-39 loss when they had the game in the palm of their hands.

Dan Quinn Seat Gets Hotter

The Falcons were actually on a roll in the first half leading 26-7, then 29-10, and finally a 39-24 lead.

Their “new” defense wasn’t perfect and managed to give plenty of points to Dallas, but still, they had a huge chance to win. All they had to do was recover the onside kick instead of watching it spin around. It’s football 101.

As if Dan Quinn’s seat couldn’t get any hotter, it’s blazing now. I’m not sure what the future holds for him, but it isn’t looking too bright right now since Atlanta’s schedule doesn’t get any easier from here.

The Falcons meet with Aaron Rodgers in Week 4. The final seven weeks of the schedule features Drew Brees and Tom Brady two times each with a Patrick Mahomes ending.

I’ll be shocked to see Quinn make it to Week 5.

