Falcons Rising Star Makes Impressive TD Catch vs. Cowboys

The Falcons offense started off rocky early in the first quarter against the Cowboys, but then things took a turn.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley picked off right where he left off last week. Ridley took full advantage of Atlanta’s first turnover catching a beautiful touchdown pass

See for yourself:

The Cowboys look rusty on both sides on the ball and this showdown is looking good for Atlanta so far.

Highest Grade for Falcons

The third-year receiver Calvin Ridley had himself a day against the Seattle Seahawks despite the outcome.

Ridley was already projected by teammates and analysts to go over 1,000 receiving yards this season. He is currently on the right track after his nine-catch, 2 touchdowns, 130-yard performance in Week 1.

Pro Football Focus named him as the only Atlanta Falcon on PFF’s Team of the Week.

Ridley even managed to beat out Vikings’ Adam Thielen in Week 1 stats, but Thielen still received a 91.7. Boo.

WR Calvin Ridley came in as the highest graded Falcon in yesterday’s season opener! -89.5 overall grade

-12 targets, 9 receptions, 130 yards, 2 TD’s, 0 drops

-114.6 passer rating when targeted pic.twitter.com/kyekeuy1zT — PFF ATL Falcons (@PFF_Falcons) September 14, 2020

Ridley’s Breakout Year

Ridley was showcasing an impressive season before he was placed on injured reserve near the end of the season. Last season 63 catches for 866 yards and seven touchdowns over 13 games and 10 starts in his second year in the league.

Now that he’s back an 100% healthy, Ridley is projected across the boards to have his the biggest breakout season in the NFL as a whole.

Analysts have even gone as far as to say that Ridley will even outscore DeAndre Hopkins. The 25-year-old has what it takes to make a big leap this year after earning Matt Ryan’s trust in the last two seasons.

The odds are also in his favor considering Austin Hooper and Mohamed Sanu out of the picture and Jones will command double teams per usual, leaving Ridley the next target.

Atlanta hasn’t had a very trusting WR duo since Roddy White but Ridley is on the road to change that this season.

Ridley Has a Winning Mindset for the 2020 Season

Ridley thought he would reach 1,000 yards last season before he got injured in the 13th game.

“Last year, I was right there,” Ridley told the local media last month. “I got hurt three games out. I was going to get 1,000 yards last year. I got hurt and I’m in the hospital that same day, my agent came. I said, ‘Man, I would have got 1,000, but I’m out for the year and I don’t have that 1,000.’ Now, I have to get it.”

For the first time, Ridley has come out of his shell and shown the media the fire inside of him.

“I’ve always had confidence,” Ridley said. “I just think that football has really slowed down for me a lot in the NFL. I ain’t going to lie, I’m really hungry to show people that I’m easily a 1,000-yard receiver. Easily and even better.”

As long as he stays healthy this season then Ridley is certainly on the right track to hitting his first-1000 yard season.

