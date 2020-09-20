Two More Falcons Key Players Exit Cowboys Game, No Return

Two More Falcons Key Players Exit Cowboys Game, No Return

  • 2.1K Views
  • 191 Shares
  • Updated
Ricardo Allen

Getty Ricardo Allen #37 of the Atlanta Falcons is carted off the field during the second half against the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

The Atlanta Falcons were up early in the game against Dallas but their defense wound up getting banged up.

LB Foye Olukon exited the game with a groin injury after doing his job forcing three fumbles. Shortly after safety Ricardo Allen left the game with an elbow injury. Both will not be returning today.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Allen went in for a tackle on Ezekiel Elliot near the end zone. It is wasn’t clear where the injury came from, but Allen came up holding his arm after Elliot knocked out the defensive back. Allen immediately left the game with trainers.

Takkarist McKinley and Kaleb McGary left the game as well. McGary’s injury appeared pretty serious.

We will update you once we know more.

READ NEXT: Falcons Rising Star Makes Impressive TD Catch vs. Cowboys

Read More
, ,