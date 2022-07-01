Falcons’ Duo Ranks Near the NFL’s Best at Key Position

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t expected to be among or even near the NFL’s best in many areas this season. There’s an exception, though. One position where the Falcons have been ranked just outside the elite groups in the league.

Fortunately, it’s a key position for a team playing in a division dominated by a surefire Hall-of-Fame quarterback. The Falcons’ schedule for 2022 is also loaded with top-tier quarterbacks and high-powered offenses.

It’s a good thing the Falcons will be able to counter with one of the game’s emerging stars. He’ll be helped by a capable veteran whose acquisition was one of the more underrated moves made during free agency.

Falcons Pair Put in Second Tier

In a tiered ranking of the NFL’s best cornerback duos, The 33rd Team put A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward just below the top tier. The list encompasses seven tiers and the second of those is described in the following terms: “Tier 2 consists of the duos that possess one star CB with a solid option at CB2. Most of the No. 2 corners here are younger options who aren’t as polished or versatile just yet. This tier possesses playmakers such as the Chargers duo, or lockdown options such as the Bills and Rams.”

It’s easy to see where Terrell and Hayward fit among these definitions. The former is the “star,” with Terrell enhancing his burgeoning status following two outstanding seasons in the pros.

Atlanta’s top pick in the 2020 NFL draft set himself apart when it came to surrendering yards in coverage:

A number this impressive is why Nick Shook of Next Gen Stats thinks Terrell was the best cover man in the game in 2021: “He posted league-best marks in a number of categories, including completion percentage allowed (41.1 percent) and yards allowed per target (4.1).”

Terrell’s performances and statistics last season should put him in the first tier of cornerbacks. Yet, this grouping is reserved for those “teams that have two cornerbacks who each could be CB1 on other teams.”

What’s interesting is how Hayward played at a CB1 level at times for the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers the last two seasons. The 32-year-old, like Terrell, also refuses to yield completions easily:

Hayward and Terrell already boast numbers to be considered among the best coverage duos in the league, even before they’ve played a snap together. The proof will be in how they gel once the games begin.

Things should work out because Hayward’s presence ought to free up Terrell to move around and focus more on taking away an opponent’s best wide receiver.

Terrell Still Has Something to Prove

Not everybody is convinced Terrell has earned his status as the primary hidden gem among NFL cornerbacks. The doubters are concerned about who exactly Terrell lines up over on game days.

Twitter account Outlaw Cowboy highlighted Next Gen Stats that showed Terrell spent just 8.4 percent of his time covering an opponent’s WR1:

Part of the problem is Terrell usually lines up on the left of the defense, away from other team’s ‘X’ receiver. The ‘X’ is often the main big-play threat in a passing game. Think DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals.

There’s also the catch 22 of the more Terrell thrives, the more offenses are likely to move their main weapons away from him. Quarterbacks want to avoid Terrell, but they don’t want to waste their favorite targets in the process.

This is where Hayward will make a significant difference in more ways than one. His own ability to lock down even the best receivers will force QBs to have to look Terrell’s way more often. That should mean a boost for the latter’s three-interception tally from last season.

Alternatively, Falcons’ defensive coordinator Dean Pees could put Hayward in Terrell’s position and use his budding star to trail the top wideout all over the field. Wherever they line up, Pees can be confident Terrell and Hayward will make yards hard to come by even for elite receivers:

Their level of flexibility and talent will be crucial for a secondary set to face several tough examinations this season.

Falcons’ Secondary Set for Stern Tests in ’22

Playing against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice a season is enough of a test for any secondary. Unfortunately, countering Brady and Mike Evans is far from the only daunting task ahead of Atlanta’s secondary this season.

The schedule also features games against last season’s Super Bowl participants, beginning with facing champions the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. It will put Terrell and Hayward against Matthew Stafford, Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.

Week 7 brings a trip to take on Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two weeks later, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and the Chargers visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kyler Murray, Hopkins, A.J. Green, Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown and Zach Ertz will be the focus of the Falcons’ secondary in the season’s penultimate week against the Cardinals. That’s a lot of explosive passing attacks to deal with, and there are no easy outs, not even when the New Orleans Saints visit Atlanta in the opening week.

Drew Brees’ replacement Jameis Winston was thriving before his injury last season, per Pro Football Focus:

Now Winston has Jarvis Landry and 11th-overall pick Chris Olave to throw to, as well as Michael Thomas. The Saints will be a good early barometer of how effective the Terrell and Hayward double act can be this season.