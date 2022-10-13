A.J. Terrell Shows Off Falcons’ Week 6 Throwback Helmets [WATCH]

Fans asked, and the Atlanta Falcons delivered.

On Sunday, October 16, the Falcons will be rocking throwback 1966 red replica helmets when they face the San Francisco 49ers.

Ahead of the Week 6 matchup, Falcons’ cornerback A.J. Terrell joined NFL Network’s Good Morning Football to show off the red helmets.

“This right here, it’s tough now,” Terrell said of the throwback helmets. “I ain’t never worn a red helmet, but it put a smile on my face just looking at it again.”

In addition to the 1966 red helmet replicas, the players will also rep a black 1966 throwback uniform, which we’ve already seen them wear before.

“You know, you look good, you play good. Which, we finna do right here,” Terrell said.

As shown above, the red helmet features a gray facemask along with three stripes painted down the middle [white, black and gold] which represent Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia.

The Falcons have not worn the throwback helmets since 2013, prior to when the league banned teams from wearing multiple helmets. However, that rule was lifted in 2021 and teams are now allowed to have two sets of helmets as long as they are the same make, model and size as the player’s original helmet.