Falcons Activate Veteran LG, Add Starting RT to COVID-19 List

The Atlanta Falcons had some key players return to practice this week, including left guard Josh Andrews.

Andrews was set to start at left guard for the Falcons this season but instead, a broken hand sent him to the injured reserve list right before Week 1.

We have placed Kaleb McGary on the reserve/COVID-19 list and activated Josh Andrews from IR. https://t.co/ZIJNOGsJLD — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 18, 2021

Andrews returned to practice at the end of September but was not activated for any of the games prior to Week 7.

And unfortunately, the main reason Andrews was moved to the 53-man roster was starting right tackle Kaleb McGary was added to the COVID-19/reserve list.

What About Jalen Mayfield?

The left guard position has been the biggest question mark in Atlanta for quite some time.

The Falcons originally had re-signed Matt Gono for the starting left guard position but a next injury has kept him sidelined since the offseason. Next in line for the job was Andrews. But once he broke his hand, the Falcons had to “settle” for rookie guard Jalen Mayfield.

Mayfield may his NFL debut against a stingy Philadelphia Eagles defense which didn’t go over too well after he allowed two of the three sacks on Matt Ryan. Since then, however, he’s continued to improve and really held his own in the Falcons’ win over the New York Giants and against the New York Jets in London.

But with Andrews close to returning, what will happen to the Falcons’ 2021 fourth-round pick? After all, Andrews has a lot more experience under his belt.

The Oregon State product began his NFL career after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 and spent three seasons in Philly bouncing back and forth from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Following his stint with the Eagles, Andrews spent time with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. He returned to Philly once again and had a short stint with the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad before landing with the Jets in 2020.

In five seasons, Andrews has appeared in 40 games with four starts. He added veteran experience to a fairly young Falcons interior.

Falcons’ Week 7 Depth Chart vs. Miami Dolphins

The Falcons take on the 1-5 Miami Dolphins for their Week 7 matchup and below is the official depth chart heading into Sunday.

You will notice that Mayfield is still listed as starting left guard with Andrews right behind him and Jason Spriggs and Colby Gossett with step in for McGary’s absence.

OFFENSE

WR – Calvin Ridley, Tajae Sharpe or Christian Blake

TE – Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

LT – Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG – Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C – Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT – Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett

TE – Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith, Feleipe Franks

WR – Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

RB – Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

FB — Keith Smith, Cordarrelle Patterson

QB – Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DL – Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

NT – Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham

DL – Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB – Steven Means, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Brandon Copeland

ILB – Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

ILB – Foyesade Oluokun, Dorian Etheridge

OLB – Dante Fowler, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

LCB – A.J. Terrell, T.J. Green, Darren Hall

FS – Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

SS – Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

RCB – Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P – Dustin Colquitt

LS – Josh Harris

H – Dustin Colquitt

PR – Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson