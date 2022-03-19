Falcons Agree to Deal With Dual-Threat RB: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are bringing back “Mr. Do-It-All.”

According to Mike Garafolo’s report on Saturday, March 19, the Falcons agreed to terms with dual-threat running back, Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson confirmed the report by tweeting, “Rise the [insert curse word]

upppppp!!!!😎😎”

RISE THE FUCKKKK upppppp!!!!😎😎 — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 19, 2022

Patterson Pushed for a New Contract

Patterson was not shy about where he wanted to be in 2022.

In fact, he took to Twitter to campaign for a new deal in Atlanta.

In on post. he changed his profile picture to him and Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank with the hashtag “me and pops.”

Prior to that, he posted a photo of his locker at the training facility, which had not been cleaned out yet.

Locker still here 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/95pQqXPFer — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) February 1, 2022

And he started his not-so-subliminal messages to Blank and the rest of the franchise by wearing custom painted cleats by Elite Feet ahead of Atlanta’s 2021 finale game against the Saints that read:

‘Why not retire in Atlanta?’ on one cleat and ‘cut the check Mr. Blank’ with a trending meme on the other.

"Why not retire in Atlanta?" Cordarrelle Patterson's cleats 👀 pic.twitter.com/0LorWVdSSz — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 9, 2022

It looks like his campaign was a success.

Patterson Plans to Retire in the ‘A’

The Falcons signed Patterson to a one-year, $3 million deal last year.

The fan-favorite was inititally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Since parting ways with the Vikings in 2016, he has played for the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.

In nine seasons, the only other team he has spent more than one season with are the Bears, but he hopes Atlanta can change that and believes, at age 30, he has plenty left in the tank.

“I’ve been around five teams, eight offensive coordinators; being here, I feel like I’m at home. Why not just finish my career here?” Patterson said, via the team’s official website. “I’m comfortable with all the guys in the locker room, the coaches, you know, and everybody so why not finish my career here?

“I still got 10 years left in me. Ten years, plus. I’mma be here ’till they kick me out.”

After almost a decade in the league, the Falcons were the first team to figure out how to use Patterson to his best abilities in their offensive system. And by doing so, Patterson recorded a career-high of 607 rushing yards, 547 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in 2021.

His outstanding season also gained the attention of the Pro Football Writers of America, as PFWA named Patterson their “Most Improved Player of the Year” 2021 award, alongside cornerback Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys.

