Falcons 2022 2nd-Round Pick Ranks Among Top 5 Rookie Pass Rushers

Atlanta Falcons rookie outside linebacker, Arnold Ebiketie, has adjusted well to the pro level in his first NFL season.

In fact, the Penn State product currently sits at No. 2 in pass rush win rate among all rookies across the league. With a 12.6 percent average, he trails New York Giants’ rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 14.5 percent average. However, Kansas City Chiefs‘ George Karlaftis isn’t too far behind him with a 12.5 percent win rate.

Rookie pass rush win rate leaders: Kayvon Thibodeaux 14.5%

Arnold Ebiketie 12.6%

George Karlaftis 12.5%

Aidan Hutchinson 11.1%

Travon Walker 9.2% pic.twitter.com/MIi4epn9c2 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 28, 2022

Ebiketie has seen action in all 12 games this year with one start. Heading into Week 13, Ebiketie has logged 28 total tackles (17 solo), 2.5 sacks and two passes defended.

Ebiketie Progress Earns High Marks from Head Coach Arthur Smith

Ebiketie’s best outing this season came against the Chicago Bears where he logged six total tackles and a sack in the team’s 27-24 victory.

One week prior to that on Thursday Night Football, Ebiketie logged three tackles, half a sack and a quarterback hit in Atlanta’s upsetting 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Win or lose, Ebiketie has been a bright spot on the team and his progress hasn’t going unnoticed by the staff.

“AK, we had him as our player of the game,” head coach Arthur Smith said on Monday, November 20, following the Falcons’ Week 11 win over Chicago. “He’s gotten better, got a sack – should’ve had another. But he’s playing really well, some of the subtle stuff he’s doing when you coordinate certain games that he’s doing that I appreciate about him.”

Of course, Ebiketie still has a long way to go, but Smith has been happy with how he’s played so far, and even called him “fun to work with.”

The Falcons Drafted Arnold Ebiketie in the 2nd Round

The Falcons drafted Arnold Ebiketie in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft at 38th overall.

It didn’t take long for him to make a name for himself as he recorded his first career sack in his official NFL debut in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

The rookie pass rusher played 26 defensive snaps in his NFL debut. He logged his first big-league tackle on Saints’ wide receiver Alvin Kamara and followed up with a sack on Jameis Winston a few plays later.

Ebiketie even made it publically clear via Twitter that he was just getting started:

The 6-4, 235-pound defensive end from Kensington, MD. He spent the first four years of his collegiate career a Temple University before transferring to Penn State for his final year of eligibility.

In one season as a Nittany Lion, he finished second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 18 and third in sacks with 9.5. He also earned second-team All-America honors.

It’s been a long time since the Falcons have had a decent pass rush. In fact, the team was only able to accumulate 18 total sacks this season under a new defensive system led by Dean Pees. But with the addition of Ebiketie and others, the Falcons have been able to come up with 17 this year and have five more games (and hopefully a playoff re-birth) to come up with some more.