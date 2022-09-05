Falcons’ HC Arthur Smith Has Made Decision on Starting Center: Report

The Atlanta Falcons had a handful of competition battles this offseason and the center position was one of them, between veteran center Matt Hennessey and second-year center Drew Dalman.

However, who starts Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints remains a mystery.

The media asked head coach Arthur Smith on Monday, September 5 if he’s made up his mind about the center starting job.

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Smith has made a decision but won’t reveal it up the depth chart is released on Tuesday.

Rothstein later reported that Dalman had been working with the first team the portion of practice that media was allowed at.

Drew Dalman working with the first team at center for the Falcons in the portion of practice open to the media. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 5, 2022

Dalman Is Not Worried About Winning the Starting Job

With any competition, trash talk is normal but there has been none going on between Hennessey and Dalman during training camp.

“Hennessey is a great friend of mine,” Dalman said after a practice last week. “Every day we’re buddies and when we start practicing meetings and all that, we’re helping each other out. He’s taught me a ton and helped me out. It’s usually just pretty constructive stuff about practice.”

Dalman and Hennessey have been rotating with the first teamers all offseason so there has been no clear indication of who could start against the Saints on Sunday.

And while fans may be wondering, Dalman is not.

“I just practice every day and not worry about stuff. I have my own checklist of things to improve on, so that’s my main focus. I’m not spending too much time worrying about it.”

There’s Nothing “Magical” Happening to the O-Line

There is going to be a lot of pressue on the offensive line that allowed 40 sacks on Matt Ryan last season. And according to Dalman, not much has changed to the offensive line from last year––except for the fact that they’re opporating as a unit now.

“Nothing magical or gimmicky,” Dalman said when asked what looks different on the offensive line. “Really, we just have a philosophy and when we come out and work hard every day, so it’s just about learning to execute the things that we really want to be about. Primarily just being in shape, learn to execute and operate as a unit. Nothing fancy just that.”

Dalman had the pleasure of blocking for Ryan last season, playing 68 offensive snaps as a rookie. Now, he’ll help keep Falcons’ new quarterback Marcus Mariota on his feet, whom he doesn’t believe that there’s much contrast between the two vets.

” They’re both awesome and incredible professionals, obviously, like I’ve learned a ton from both and Marcus has been a pleasure. It’s just been great for both and Marcus has been a great leader for us.”

The Falcons will released their Week 1 depth chart vs. the Saints on Tuesday, September 6, which is when we’ll see if the Stanford product won the starting job or not or if they’re handing it off to the veteran. y

