Falcons Attend Dual-Threat QB’s Pro Day: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly “leaning” towards drafting a quarterback at No. 4 overall and have attended every top quarterback draft prospect’s pro day ahead of the draft.

So far, they have seen Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, NDSU’s Trey Lance, Alabama’s Mac Jones, and BYU’s Zach Willson in person.

On Tuesday, they will head to watch Ohio State product, Justin Fields, in action according to NBC Sports’ Albert Breer.

Jets, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos and Patriots among those sending high-end staffers to Ohio to see Fields sling it. Who? The answers are in the column. (Am I trying to get you to click? Yes I am.) https://t.co/rdH4PIuCBe — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 29, 2021

Justin Fields’ Scouting Report

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 223 Lbs

Year: Junior

Fields is set to enter the NFL with plenty of experience under his belt and the ability to thrive as a future franchise quarterback. Pro Football Focus sums up Fields’ talents in their official scouting report:

“Big-armed passer with the ability to make all the throws. Patient in the pocket, keeps his eyes downfield, and takes the safe underneath outlet if nothing else is available. Sells ball fakes, remains poised under the rush, and buys as much time as necessary for receivers. Elusive, keeps plays alive, and easily gets outside the box to elude pass rushers and make the throw on the move.

“Possesses a next-level arm, puts speed on all his throws, and loses nothing passing on the move. Displays a sense of timing, drives the deep throw, and delivers some outstanding long passes. Throws the ball 50+ yards with speed and spin, perfectly placing it in the receiver’s hands. Legitimate threat running the ball, showing the ability to pick up yardage with his legs. Tough and plays while injured.”

PFF adds that Fields “struggles with his reads” and will need “the right coach” to help develop his mental skills. The Falcons could be a perfect fit for Fields since hiring Arthur Smith as their new head coach this offseason who is known league-wide for helping turn around Ryan Tannehill’s career in Tennessee. If he could do that, who’s to say he can’t mature a rookie?

Contrasting Fields and Zach Wilson

Fields and Wilson have been talked about all season, but after Fields had two disappointing games against Indiana, the attention shifted all to Wilson. But, then Wilson lost to Coastal so now the two seem to be at eye level.

The question remains, who is actually better? I’m not an expert but I can tell you that Wilson has been compared to Patrick Mahomes in the way he reads a field and the ability to angle his arm. As for Fields, he has been compared to Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson because of his athleticism.

Last season, Wilson posted 3,692 yards and tossed 33 touchdowns to only three interceptions, which led BYU to its highest final ranking at No. 11 since 1996. And Fields took Ohio State to the National Championship Game before losing Alabama. The former Buckeye threw for 2,100 yards and threw 22 touchdowns and six interceptions

The Falcons might get “stuck” with drafting Justin Fields at No. 4 since Trevor Lawrence is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Jaguars while Wilson is projected to land with the Jets and Jones with the 49ers.