Falcons Set to Be Without CB Kendall Sheffield

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons added cornerback Kendall Sheffield to the injured reserve ahead of the teams’ season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Falcons did not disclose the reason, but Sheffield has not been seen on the practice field for a few weeks.

Sheffield, who is listed as a backup, played 13 games for the Falcons last fall and started in nine of them. He’s one of six cornerbacks on the Falcons’ 53-man roster behind A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver and Fabian Moreau.

Rookie corners Darren Hall, who was taken in the fourth round this year, and Avery Williams, who was selected in the fifth round, will have the opportunity to bump up in Sheffield’s place.

Sheffield Joins Josh Andrews on IR

Sheffield joins starting left guard Josh Andrews on the injured reserve list.

Andrews, 30, played for the New York Jets before coming to Atlanta. He saw action in 15 games and started three games at right guard and one at left guard last year. He was in line to start at left guard for Atlanta this fall.

The Oregon State product originally signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014. He spent three seasons in Philly bouncing back and forth from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Following his stint with the Eagles, Andrews spent time with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. He returned to Philly once again and had a short stint with the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad before landing with the Jets in 2020.

In five years, Andrews has appeared in 40 games with four starts. His absence will be missed as he added veteran experience to a fairly young Falcons interior.

Taking his place is rookie Jalen Mayfield.

Falcons Are Mostly Healthy Heading into Sunday

Aside from Andrews and Sheffield, the Falcons are mostly healthy heading into Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Linebacker Brandon Copeland is the only player listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report.

Atlanta signed Copeland, 30, as a free agent this offseason.

The veteran linebacker appeared in six games with four starts for the New England Patriots in 2020. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens following the 2013 NFL Draft. After two seasons on the practice squads of the Ravens and Tennessee Titans, he finally made his NFL debut with the Detroit Lions in 2015.

In six NFL seasons with the Lions, New York Jets and Patriots, he has recorded 98 total tackles (63 solo), 7.0 sacks, four passes defensed and 17 special teams tackles in 66 games with 18 starts.

