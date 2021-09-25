Falcons Boost WR Depth Ahead of Gameday vs. Giants

The Atlanta Falcons will be without No. 2 wide receiver Russell Gage when they face the New York Giants due to an ankle injury.

But he’s not the only wideout who will be missing on Sunday. The Falcons also had to rule out rookie Frank Darby, who is still dealing with a calf injury.

This leaves just Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe and Christian Blake to fill in for Gage opposite of Calvin Ridley. To boost their wideout depth against the Giants, the Falcons elevated wide receiver Juwan Green from the practice squad.

We have flexed WR Juwan Green to the active roster.

Green’s Background Is Intriguing

“The name Juwan Green” may not ring a bell but you might want to get to know the young wideout considering the 6-foot, 187-pound receiver boasts an intriguing background.

The Falcons signed originally as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft where he spent the entirety of his rookie season on the team’s practice squad. However, prior to entering the NFL, Green made a name for himself.

He spent the majority of his Martinsburg High School tenure playing basketball. In fact, it wasn’t until his senior season when Green picked up a football. With just one season of game tape under his belt, Green took the Juco route after high school and attended Lackawanna (Pa.) College. Through two seasons, he recorded 11 all-purpose touchdowns and was named an NEFC First-Team All-Conference selection in 2016 as well as Lackawanna’s Team MVP in 2017.

In 2018, Green transferred to Albany where he flashed some promise with 23 receptions for 429 yards and four touchdowns. Senior year is when he really made a name for himself, setting Colonial Athletic Association records for both receiving yards (1,386) and receiving touchdowns (17). He also made the FCS All-America First Team.

Ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, UAlbany’s head coach Greg Gattuso did not hesitate to tell scouts that Green’s talent is raw and his future is bright.

“I’ve told every scout I’ve talked to who’s listened, he hasn’t played that much football,’’ Gattuso said, via Times Union in 2020. “He’s got a lot more to go. Generally, someone comes out of college, they’ve got some learning to do, but that’s pretty much who they are. Juwan’s got a really gigantic upside.”

