Bow Wow Blasts Falcons for Not Drafting Ohio State QB

The Atlanta Falcons had eight draft picks in this year’s 2021 NFL Draft but chose to pass on drafting Matt Ryan‘s future successor.

While the draft was four months ago, famous rapper and huge Atlanta Sports fan, Bow Bow, is still not over the fact that the Falcons didn’t draft a quarterback––specifically Justin Fields.

“Dont get me started on the falcons! Yes im ranting! We blew the superbowl! Then we dont draft justin fields. HOW DO YOU NOT DRAFT JUSTIN FIELDS!!! You think we want to see matt ryan stink up the dome AGAIN???? Im over it!” ––Bow Wow tweeted on July 3rd.

Three quarterbacks went in the top three overall spots before Atlanta’s fourth-overall selection. With Fields still on the board, the Falcons took the first non-QB in Florida tight end, Kyle Pitts.

As for Fields, the Chicago Bears traded up nine spots to select the Ohio State product at the No. 11 overall.

Head Coach Arthur Smith Explains Passing on QB

Falcons’ new head coach Arthur Smith recently joined the “The Chris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman” and explained why Atlanta passed on selecting Matt Ryan’s replacement

“Everything was on the table,” Smith said. “So, we did our due diligence with all of the quarterbacks and everybody who we thought would be available at No. 4, and it is a big decision. It was a very unusual year and there were a lot of quarterbacks, and who knows how the future plays out for all those guys, but just because you’re picking in the top five doesn’t guarantee you’ll get the right quarterback. … We feel really good about Kyle Pitts and what that does for the future.”

Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot entered the draft with a “win now” mindset and drafting a quarterback was not going to live up to that expectation. Now, the pressure is high on the rookie TE, who will be expected to make an impact in his first year.

Pitts Is More Than Just a Tight End

Smith also cited Pitts’s versatility as a reason why they decided to draft him over a quarterback.

“Kyle is certainly a unique player,” Smith said. “They (Florida) played him all over the place. I was really impressed watching him, the film, what Dan Mullen did and how they used him at Florida. Because usually, you’re pretty skeptical when you see a tight end graded that high and you’re watching the film and doing your due diligence and you realize he’s a very unique player. He can do more than what a traditional tight end can do. We’ve got high expectations for him and he’s got the right mindset.”

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end has rare speed for his size and finished last season with 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns through just eight games.

Ultimately, Fields would have sat behind Ryan for at least two seasons and Pitts brings another immediate weapon to a Falcons offense that could end up being one of the best in the league.

