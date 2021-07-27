Brother of Falcons Player Arrested for First-Degree Murder: Report

According to the Associated Press, the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. and a second Florida man have been arrested on murder charges for the shooting death of a college student.

Per the AP, Donterio Rashad Fowler, 25, and Keondre Quamar Fields, 23, are being held without bail following their arrests, having been charged with first-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 2, 2016, killing of Michael Zaldua, a 21-year-old Florida International University student and freelance photographer.

A news release from Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III indicates that Zaldua was shot and killed in an off-campus parking garage.

“At the scene of the homicide, investigators located cash scattered around the victim’s body, a loaded Glock magazine also near the victim’s body, and a firearm inside of his jacket pocket. A large amount of blood was prevalent at the crime scene over which a vehicle had driven through, leaving a clear tire impression,” says the news release, which notes that additional evidence was gathered since the homicide, leading to the arrest of both Fowler and Fields.

“Hopefully, the arrests of the alleged perpetrators of this homicide will provide some solace to Michael Zaldua’s family in the knowledge that the Miami-Dade Police Department and my prosecutors never stopped searching for those responsible for his death,” said Rundle in the release.

A lawyer representing Fowler, Michael Grieco, told the AP that his client “has committed no crime” and that he intends to seek his release on bail.

Dante Fowler Signed with the Falcons Last Year

Dante Fowler, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 3 overall in 2015), who also played for the Los Angeles Rams before signing a three-year, $48 million contract with the Falcons in the spring of 2020. In his first year in Atlanta he had the least productive season of his career, responsible for just 23 total tackles, with three sacks, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

The Falcons are hoping that new defensive coordinator Dean Pees can encourage more production from the former University of Florida star, who spent his entire rookie year on injured reserve and started just one game (39 games played) for Jacksonville before the Jaguars traded him to the Rams for conditional third- and fifth-round draft choices.

Over the course of his six-year career, Fowler has started 34 of 77 games and has been responsible for 164 total tackles (116 solo). He has also registered 30.5 sacks, 38 tackles for loss, 51 quarterback hits, 13 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

Fowler Took a Drastic Pay Cut Earlier This Year

In March Fowler agreed to take a sizeable pay cut, one that reduced his 2021 salary from $13 million to $6 million, this according to overthecap.com. The pay cut also reduced his salary cap hit from $18.541 million to $10,666 million, still large enough to account for 5.8% of the team’s 2021 salary cap.

