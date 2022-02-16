Calvin Ridley Breaks Offseason Silence After Insensitive Fan Tweet

After a surprisingly rough start to the 2021 season, Atlanta Falcons’ No. 1 wide receiver Calvin Ridley made his decision to step away from football to take care of his mental health until further notice.

“These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley wrote in a tweet on October 31. “This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future. I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time.”

The following week, the Falcons placed him on the non-football injury list to keep him sidelined for at least three weeks with hopes of a return. Unfortunately for Atlanta, Ridley never returned, nor gave an update, leaving NFL fans questioning his state of mind and attacking him via social media.

However, Ridley has finally broken his silence amid the senseless attacks, to stick up for himself.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Ridley Responds to Insensitive Tweet

On Wednesday, February 16, a fan responded to The Falcoholic’s latest tweet featuring an article on Calvin Ridley’s mental health.

“In Calvin Ridley’s last Snapchat story, he was on a yacht in Miami. I think his mental health is just fine,” the fan wrote.

Ridley, who has not said anything on social media since Halloween regarding his mental state, replied, “Born and raised in Fort Lauderdale lol.”

Following a lot of backlash from Ridley’s supporters, the fan has since deleted his tweet.

READ NEXT: