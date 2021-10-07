Falcons’ No. 1 WR Calvin Ridley Ruled Out vs. Jets

Atlanta Falcons’ No. 1 receiver, Calvin Ridley, did not make the trip with the rest of his teammates to London after being ruled out for a personal matter, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Falcons are set to play host to the Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Falcons' WR Calvin Ridley is not making the trip to London due to a personal matter and he is out for Sunday's game against the Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2021

The team later issued a personal statement, per Falcons Digital Media Manager Scott Bair:

“Due to a personal matter, Calvin Ridley will not travel to the Falcons game in London this weekend. We are in support of Calvin during this time and will respect his privacy on the matter.

“In addition, Russell Gage and Marlon Davidson will also not travel to London due to their respective ankle injuries.”

Arthur Smith Said He Expects More From Ridley

The four-year NFL veteran is coming off of a 2020 season that saw him set career highs with 90 receptions and 1,374 yards. And so far this season, he hasn’t been one to impress with running back/wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson stealing the spotlight.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith talked about Ridley’s performance so far this season during Monday’s press conference, following the team’s 34-30 loss to Washington.

“Up and down,” Smith said on Monday, Oct. 4. “We expect more and Calvin knows that. I’m not telling you anything I don’t tell the players. He’s one of our top guys and he’s one of our captains and nobody’s got higher expectations than he does for himself than we do. That’s why I call his number. I believe in Calvin, but like all of us, we can all play better.”

Despite having just one touchdown this season, Ridley currently leads the Falcons with 255 receiving yards and 27 receptions.

The Falcons will also be without No. 2 wideout Russell Gage, who has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury since Week 2.

Without both Ridley and Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus should see more action with Tajae Sharpe taking over Ridley’s snaps and Christian Blake and rookie Frank Darby in reserve.

This also means more will be expected from running back Mike Davis and Patterson, along with tight ends Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst.





Falcons’ Final Injury Report

Here is the Falcons’ final injury report:

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Avery Williams (hamstring)

NO PARTICIPATION

S Erik Harris (calf)

DT Marlon Davidson (ankle) OUT

WR Russell Gage (ankle) OUT

WR Calvin Ridley (personal matter) OUT

And here is the Jets’ final injury report:

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Elijah Moore (concussion)

WR Denzel Mims (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Nathan Shepherd (knee)

CB Brandin Echols (concussion)

NO PARTICIPATION

S Adrian Colbert (concussion)

TE Tyler Kroft (back)

S Marcus Maye (ankle)

WR Jeff Smith (concussion)

Make sure to have your coffee and alarms set as the Jets and Falcons play earlier than usual on Sunday with a 9:30 a.m. kick-off time.