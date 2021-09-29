Washington DE Chase Young Ready for Breakout Game Vs. Falcons

The Washington Football team (1-2) takes on the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) on Sunday, and defensive end Chase Young is laser-focused on making this matchup the game that turns everything around.

“We came out slower than we wanted to,” Young told Heavy of the team’s start to the 2021 season. Washington lost 20-15 in Week 1 against the Chargers before grabbing a Week 2 win against the New York Giants.

Last Sunday, however, Washington was pounded by the Buffalo Bills in a 43-21 loss. “But right now, it’s just all about grinding and staying focused.”

Unfortunately for the Falcons, Young’s only mission right now is beating Atlanta. “I try not to look too far down the road,” Young said, noting how his favorite team to play against is whichever team is Washington’s next opponent.





Play



Chase Young Full Rookie Season Highlights | NFL 2020 Chase Young finished his rookie season with 7.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 47 tackles, and 1 TD. Subscribe to NFL: j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete a youtube.com/nflenespanol NFL Fantasy Football youtube.com/nflfantasyfoo… NFL Vault youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush youtube.com/nflrush NFL Play… 2021-01-15T21:00:02Z

The Ohio State alum, drafted as Washington’s No. 2 overall pick in 2020, recorded 7.5 sacks, 44, tackles, and a fumble recovery in his rookie year, but he’s yet to record a single sack so far this season. Washington’s head coach Ron Rivera, however, knows it’s not just Young who needs to step up his game, but the entire team.

“We have a lot of talent, but we got to get them to play as a unit, and that’s on us as coaches,” Rivera told The Washington Post of the defensive line. “We have to make sure the things that we’re doing, things that we’re creating for them are things that they can work and go out and function and be a unit together.”

Young has clearly taken his coach’s words to heart. He told Heavy that he’s reading Joshua Medcalf’s Chop Wood and Carry Water: How to Fall in Love With the Process of Becoming Great, and will be taking the book with him to Atlanta:

It’s basically about a young guy, he wants to be a master swordsman, like a samurai. To be a samurai, there are steps, a whole process — and he just wanted to speed up the process. But it’s a village of samurais and everybody has to chop wood and carry water for the entire village. And that story – it’s just what we have to do. every day. Just have to stick to it and keep working. You gotta chop wood and carry water.

Young Credits Growing Up in the D.C. Area for Giving Him a Permanent Chip on His Shoulder





Play



Chase Young on how his grandfather helped shape him into the man he is today | Home Base with USAA In partnership with USAA, Gary Striewski sits down with NFL Pro Bowler Chase Young to discuss how he is settling into his home base in Virginia. Chase details how his dogs are an important part of his life off the field, and how his relationship with his grandfather helped shape him into the person and… 2021-08-31T12:30:05Z

Young recently teamed up with USAA and ESPN to give a personal tour of his new sprawling home base in Virginia. Growing up in the D.C. suburbs, and now playing for his home team, the Pro Bowler feels grateful.

In addition to having his family nearby, “I’m blessed to be playing here with my parents down the road,” Young said. But when it comes to playing football, he credits D.C. for giving him that extra competitive edge.

“Because you know coming up, people didn’t think we had the best football,” Young explained. “So, we always played with a chip on our shoulders just to prove we have players from the DMV area.”

Outside of football, Young loves living “in the country, out the way with my five dogs,” but also enjoys going out in the city. Young said, “This is where I’m from. I like seeing the fans, doing the pictures. I can be that guy. Just try to be that hometown hero from the neighborhood. I don’t try to shy away from that community.”

Young Gets ‘Honest’ About Washington Football Team’s Name

Tanya Snyder says 8 final names remain for Washington:

Red Hogs, Defenders, Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Commanders, Red Wolves and Washington Football Team.

(via @AdamSchefter podcast) — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 7, 2021

As the face of the franchise, Young has some thoughts on the team’s name, and if it should be changed. Like many of the fans, he likes the current name.

“To be honest, our name right now is cool,” Young said. “Sometimes, I like to be different. Ya know, the only team without a super mascot. I like that. It’s kinda like when Penn State was the only team with no names on the back of their jerseys. That was cool!”

When Heavy asked about the name possibly switching to the Red Wolves, there was a beat of silence. “Uhmmmm, right now, I guess any name they have is going to sound weird because the original name just sounds normal right now. It’s been there for so long.”

READ NEXT: Bills HC Reveals Honest Opinion of Washington QB Taylor Heinicke