Chiefs’ Offense King the Best Fit as Falcons Next Head Coach

The Falcons kicked off their offseason by interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy via Zoom.

Bieniemy has been with the Chiefs for eight seasons but 2020 marked his third year as KC’s offensive coordinator. The former Eagles running back previously served as the Chiefs’ running backs coach.

For the past two offseasons, NFL teams have offered Bieniemy an interview for a number of jobs, but every single time, they have picked a different candidate, thus leaving Bieniemy to prosper in Kansas City.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores believes it is times up, and “If EB’s not a head coach here soon, something’s wrong.”

This year, Bienemy is still a head coaching candidate and it’s, most likely, the year he lands a spot somewhere and if you are a Falcons fan, you better hope it’s in Atlanta.

Bienemy Learned From the Best

When looking at Bieniemy as the Falcons’ next head coach, it would be a huge upgrade for Atlanta.

Bieniemy has spent the past eight years learning from Andy Reid and with Reid’s help, he has put the Chiefs in an extremely successful position.

He has been a tremendous leader running the backfield featuring running back stars like Jamaal Charles and even developed players under the radar such as Spencer Ware. Obviously, you can’t forget about the work he has done with MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Some still have the audacity to question Bieniemy’s lead role on offense when it comes to dealing with QBs since he was a running back and then coached running backs most of his career. And also, the fact that Reid calls the plays. But people don’t look at the fact that Mahomes hears is Bieniemy’s voice in his headset and Bieniemy still puts his own spin on the plays.

Longtime Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is a big fan of Bieniemy and gave high praise to his OC coach at the end of last season for how successful he has been balancing the run/pass game.

“The way he went from coaching that position to running the entire group, that bigger responsibility, was amazing,” Duvernay-Tardif said, per the Washington Post. “Sometimes, you see an RB coach is more run-oriented. But he really had a full understanding of everything, how the two go together, pass and run.”

The Chiefs Finished At the Top Again

The Chiefs will finish the regular season past season first in total yards per game (425.7), first in passing yards per game (309.1), and No. 2 in points scored per game (30.1) which puts them at No. 1 overall for total offense. And you can’t forget that the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in 2019 and are probably headed back for another appearance this year.

Unlike the Falcons, who blew it in their last Super Bowl appearance and haven’t seen the playoffs since. Atlanta ends their 2020 season early ranking 11th in the NFL in points per game, 10th in total yards per game 29th in yards per play, and 18th in total offense. And Matt Ryan, who used to be a top 10 or 5 QB sits at 16 this year.

With a lot of success under his belt and leading the top offense, Bieniemy continues to get overlooked for head coaching roles but the Falcons shouldn’t follow that trend as he at head coach, and Raheem Morris back at defensive coordinator, would be a duel threat.

